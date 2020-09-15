NeuroLab Selects Acuant to Verify Personal Data of COVID-19 Patients and Streamline Mobile Testing Operations

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acuant, a leading global provider of identity verification, today announced that NeuroLab BI is using Acuant technology to verify the personal data of COVID-19 patients, enabling clinical laboratories to enter complete and accurate patient information into their electronic medical records systems quickly, efficiently and error-free.

NeuroLab is a clinical lab optimization company creating seamless workflows between labs, healthcare providers, patients and insurance companies. The company is currently working with a major provider of mobile COVID-19 testing sites, which use Acuant IDscan® and Acuant MedicScan® to capture patient information upon arrival at the testing locations.

With Acuant technology, the testing centers can quickly scan and obtain data and images from any government-issued identity document, such as a driver's license. This means the clinicians at the mobile COVID-19 laboratory can enter the required information into their patient management systems without the need for error prone manual entry, photocopying or endless paperwork. Accurate data from the start creates a seamless workflow that allows providers and testing sites to quickly send specimens to the best-suited labs.

Acuant also provides the same seamless workflow for the scanning and entry of medical insurance cards, with information from the patient's card auto-populating into medical systems. NeuroLab, with its LabSynapse solution, then leverages the patient and insurance data to route all collected specimens to an in-network laboratory.

Shrinking reimbursements are a problem for labs of all sizes and create a challenge that prevents many labs from growing. With the ability to route specimens to an in-network lab with one click of a button, LabSynapse dramatically improves the chances the labs will receive payment. For patients, it reduces the likelihood of receiving a large, unexpected, out-of-network bill.

"We are extremely excited about the new alliance with Acuant. Their approach to innovation is well placed, comprehensive and the accuracy and efficiency of their API and workflow tools is unparalleled," said NeuroLab CEO, Bryan Mack. "At NeuroLab, it's not about being a vendor that just meets a customer's basic needs. Our software platform is truly transformative, enabling clients to take their businesses places they never thought possible. A level of improvement not often seen in mature industry, but with the synergy of working with Acuant, clients are literally seeing measurable results end-to-end."

In addition to the mobile testing sites, NeuroLab is now using Acuant technology with all its lab partners, helping ensure they receive full and timely reimbursement for the specimens they process. The end result of this partnership is streamlined patient intake, quick claim approvals and payments, and a loyal and growing base of lab customers.

"We are thrilled with the success that NeuroLab has achieved with Acuant," said Yossi Zekri, President and CEO of Acuant. "Data entry can a be a slow and error-prone process that delays the testing process. With Acuant's cutting-edge image capture and auto-fill technology, NeuroLab is able to dramatically ensure that clean data gets transmitted every time, that patients get their results as soon as possible and that labs get reimbursed quickly."

For over 20 years, Acuant has processed millions of trusted transactions daily in over 200 countries in every major industry including healthcare. Today's announcement follows the company's launch of Acuant Health in May of this year, which includes trusted and powerful identity tools and technology across the health and wellness industry.

About Acuant

Acuant's Trusted Identity Platform powers trust for all industries, providing automated identity verification, regulatory compliance (AML/KYC) and digital identity solutions. Powered by AI and human assisted machine learning to deliver unparalleled results and operational efficiency, omnichannel products provide seamless customer experiences to fight fraud, increase conversions and establish trusted transactions from any location in seconds. Acuant's patented technology provides real time, actionable insights to expedite trusted users and detect suspicious users before they transact.

With leading partners in every major industry and completing more than 1 billion transactions in over 200 countries and territories, Acuant is the leader in global coverage. To learn more please visit http://www.acuant.com

