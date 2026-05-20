Neurolabs Launches Execution Intelligence Dataset on Databricks Marketplace

The new offering brings real-time, store-level retail execution data into the Databricks platform via Delta Sharing

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurolabs, a retail execution technology company, today announced the launch of its Execution Intelligence dataset on the Databricks Marketplace, built on the Databricks platform. The dataset brings real-time, store-level visibility into in-store conditions directly into Databricks, enabling brands and retailers to better understand and act on what is happening at the shelf.

Retail and CPG companies invest heavily in trade promotions, pricing, and in-store execution, yet much of what happens in-store remains disconnected from core commercial systems. While plans are well defined, actual execution often varies significantly across locations - leading to missed sales, inefficient spend, and limited visibility into performance at the shelf.

Neurolabs addresses this gap by capturing in-store conditions through image recognition and transforming them into structured, actionable data. Through the Databricks Marketplace, this data becomes immediately available within the Databricks platform, where it can be combined with existing datasets such as sales, trade spend, and EPOS. All datasets will be discoverable on Databricks Marketplace via Delta Sharing, Databricks' open source approach for securely sharing live data and AI assets across platforms.

This creates a unified commercial intelligence layer that allows teams to move beyond reporting and take action. Key use cases include on-shelf availability tracking, pricing and promotional compliance, planogram validation, and competitive intelligence - all within the same environment used for broader business analytics.

Teams can also query execution data using natural language through Databricks Genie, making insights more accessible across commercial functions.

Across production deployments, Neurolabs has demonstrated measurable impact, including improvements in order accuracy and over 95% SKU-level recognition accuracy in complex retail environments, enabling faster identification and resolution of in-store execution issues.

"Retail execution has always been a blind spot for commercial teams. You can have the right strategy, the right plan, and still lose in-store. What this unlocks is the ability to see what's actually happening at the shelf, and act on it inside the Databricks lakehouse, where commercial decisions are already being made. By listing on Databricks Marketplace, we're putting that shelf reality one click away for every CPG team already on the platform. With Delta Sharing, our customers get live access to shelf intelligence directly in their Unity Catalog", said Patric Fulop, Co-founder and CTO at Neurolabs.

The dataset is delivered through a lakehouse-native architecture, enabling seamless integration into existing workflows in Databricks, including governed access through Unity Catalog and the ability to query execution data alongside internal commercial datasets.

About Neurolabs

Neurolabs is building the industry standard for image recognition in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) sector. Our computer vision platform enables end-to-end visibility across the retail supply chain - from distribution to store execution - using synthetic data and proprietary visual AI models. By delivering scalable, real-time insights from the shelf edge, we help global CPG brands and their partners automate workflows, reduce costs, and drive execution excellence.

Contact: Filip Luneski - [email protected]

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SOURCE Neurolabs