NeuroLeadership Institute Launches Free De-Escalation Briefing for Law Enforcement

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroLeadership Institute, a global research organization, and pioneer in the neuroscience of leadership, is launching a free de-escalation briefing for the US state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Following the recent murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and many others during interactions with law enforcement prompted a question about the importance of de-escalation training. NeuroLeadership Institute learned that in most US States, little to no de-escalation training is provided to law enforcement officers. The Institute then researched how to best apply the principles of neuroscience to the practices of de-escalation.

The goal of the Institute's de-escalation briefing is to help participants understand the dynamics and impact of escalation. It uses brain science and the company's intellectual property to help participants understand how the brain identifies and reacts to threat levels we all are prone to experience while interacting with others, let alone being in high-stake situations, in order to respond more effectively. The neuroscience is alternated with real-life examples and engaging activities that illustrate day-to-day challenges faced by law-enforcement officers when interacting with the public.

To ensure this program has the intended impact of correcting the imbalances that currently exist in law enforcement training and meets the realities faced by law enforcement professionals, NeuroLeadership Institute has partnered with law enforcement crisis training experts, Joe Smarro and MILO Range .

Joe Smarro is a Peace Officer with the San Antonio Police Department and Emmy-nominated actor for his work in HBO's documentary "Ernie and Joe: Crisis Cops." Regarded as one of the best crisis intervention team instructors in the nation, Smarro is a decorated U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran and a police officer who has de-escalated hundreds of crises in the field without the use of force. He has also been instrumental in driving law enforcement policy at all levels of the U.S. government. Smarro will co-facilitate the briefing. .

MILO Range is a world leader in simulation training for all branches of law enforcement, military, security, and public safety agencies. The company is helping to design the officer-specific scenarios for use in de-escalation training.

"De-escalation strategies built with brain science at its core can equip first responders to handle crisis situations more effectively, with a better understanding of the impact emotionally charged interactions have on our perception and actions," said Dr. Kamila Sip , Senior Director at NeuroLeadership Institute. "Using the principles of neuroscience, NLI's de-escalation training programs will address the ways in which law enforcement officers can best connect to, relate with, and de-escalate those in crisis, as well as understand and adjust their own reactions along the way. The combined expertise of Joe Smarro, the MILO Range team, and NLI make this program most promising."

NeuroLeadership Institute will offer its de-escalation training to US federal and state law enforcement agencies for free through 12/31/2020.

Additionally, the NeuroLeadership Institute will interview Joe Smarro on the topic of de-escalation on a live webinar this Friday, September 11. Sign up and listen in here: https://hub.neuroleadership.com/season-3-premier

About NeuroLeadership Institute

The NeuroLeadership Institute (NLI) is a leading global research, consulting, and training organization and the pioneer of bringing neuroscience to leadership. Since its inception, over 20 years ago, the Institute has united the world's foremost neuroscientists, leadership researchers, and organizational practitioners with the purpose of transforming how we think, develop, and perform. With offices in New York City, London, and Sydney NLI is a strategic advisor to hundreds of leading global organizations including more than 50 of Fortune 100 companies.

