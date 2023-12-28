Neurolief Announces Strategic Equity Investment by Sawai Group Holdings

News provided by

Neurolief Inc.

28 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurolief, a global leader in medical devices delivering groundbreaking neurotechnology innovations for the treatment of Neurological and Neuropsychiatric disorders, is pleased to announce a strategic equity investment from Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. This investment solidifies the strategic collaboration between Neurolief and the Japanese pharmaceutical corporation which have previously entered into an exclusive agreement for the development and marketing of Neurolief's Relivion® - a pioneering non-invasive, at-home wearable electroceutical therapy for migraine and depression, in Japan.

Continue Reading
Relivion® Brain Neuromodulation Therapy
Scott Drees, CEO at Neurolief, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are very pleased to receive this investment from our strategic partner, Sawai Group Holdings, a parent company of Sawai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. It not only underscores our shared vision for utilizing Neurolief's disruptive technology to treat millions of patients suffering from migraine and depression in Japan, but also represents a shared commitment to improving the care of these debilitating chronic diseases."

Mitsuo Sawai, CEO at Sawai Group Holdings, stated, "Guided by our corporate philosophy of 'Always Putting Patients First,' we are dedicated to contribution to healthier lives by introducing new and innovative treatment options. With the introduction of Relivion® for at-home treatment under doctor supervision, we are expanding treatment choices for patients suffering from either migraine or depression."

* The Relivion® was recently approved in Japan for treatment of migraine. An application for treatment of depression is in preparation.

About Neurolief

Neurolief is a leading brain neurotechnology company dedicated to enhancing the lives of patients suffering from Neurological and Neuropsychiatric disorders. Comprising highly experienced professionals with a proven track record in neuroscience, neuromodulation technology and the neurotech devices industry, the company has developed Relivion®MG for the treatment of migraine and Relivion®DP for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). These are the world's first and only non-invasive multi-channel brain neuromodulation technologies designed to concurrently stimulate the occipital and trigeminal nerve branches in the head, thereby modulating brain networks associated with migraine and depression. Relivion®MG is currently FDA and CE approved the acute treatment of migraine and aims to provide a highly effective alternative to pharmaceutical therapies. The system also includes a patient mobile app and a physicians' interface with cloud-enabled data-tracking features, enabling AI incorporation and remote patient monitoring. The company is actively pursuing FDA and CE mark approvals for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

For additional information on Neurolief and Relivion®, please visit the company's website at www.relivion.com

SOURCE Neurolief Inc.

