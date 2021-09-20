Neurolign Introduces NeurolignFit™ to Bring 30+ Years of Clinical Research in Brain Health to Consumer Wellness

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurolign™, a leader in clinical eye tracking and neuro-functional diagnostic testing, announced today the launch of NeurolignFit™ – a new consumer health and wellness device that uses professional eye-tracking technology to allow users to track, understand, and improve their overall mental acuity from the comfort of their own home. Neurolign stands at the forefront of brain health technology, and the release of NeurolignFit™ is a landmark in the company's mission to bring neurological training into the home and make brain health a key part of everyday wellness practices.

"The brain, just like any other part of the human body, needs to be exercised and cared for, and with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic reinvigorating public dialogue around wellness, a product like NeurolignFit has never been more prescient," said Eugene Melnyk, Chairman and CEO of Neurolign. "Until now, the research-backed benefits of eye-based neuro-functional evaluation have been out of reach for the public. By putting the power of this technology into an intuitive, gamified consumer device, Neurolign is hoping to change the way people think about and improve their brain health and wellness."

The platform consists of an easy-to-use handheld device and a mobile app, which together utilize clinical-grade eye-tracking technology to facilitate a series of rapid, non-invasive neurological assessments. The data from these tests is then run through an algorithm that creates an ongoing report of users' latest brain performance in three key areas – mental sharpness, focus, and movement – and offers users a series of gamified eye-based exercises to train those three areas over time.

The technology underpinning NeurolignFit™ has been in development for over 30 years and is already implemented in a range of medical fields, thanks to its ability to detect the eye movements associated with over 200 different diseases and medical conditions. Traditionally, this technology has been confined to bulky and expensive devices that can only be utilized in a professional setting, thus relegated to research labs and clinical facilities. While the science behind eye-tracking technology is well established, Neurolign's innovative approach is now bringing this high-potential brain health tech into the homes of consumers for the first time.

"Neurolign's eye-tracking technology is backed with 30 patents, 60+ research citations and eight clinical studies in the past year alone, alongside extensive peer consultation," said Dr. Alex Kiderman, Neurolign's VP of Technology Development. "NeurolignFit is the culmination of our efforts to consolidate the tremendous power of clinical eye-tracking technology into a consumer-friendly platform. The ability to put brain health tools into the hands of consumers marks a turning point for wellness technology writ large."

NeurolignFit™ can be purchased on the Neurolign website for $199.

About Neurolign Technologies

Neurolign Technologies is the world leader in neuro-functional monitoring and eye-tracking technology. The neurological health-tech company is on a mission to create a quantum shift in the clinical approach to neurodegenerative disease while simultaneously revolutionizing the way that consumers think and care for their ongoing brain health and wellness. Neurolign is driven by an overarching ethos of accessibility – making sophisticated eye-tracking equipment and brain health detection technology a viable option for a greater number of organizations and institutions, while also bringing the most widely applicable aspects of this pioneering technology into everyday homes.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Toronto Canada, Neurolign is helmed by CEO and chairman Eugene Melnyk, a veteran of the health-tech and healthcare startup eco-system. Soon after their founding, Neurolign acquired Neuro Kinetics Inc., a long-time industry player, incorporating their technology into Neurolign solutions. Neurolign's FDA-cleared I-Portal® devices have had more than 150 installations and are backed by over 30 years of research, experience, and development.

Additional information on Neurolign is available at www.neurolign.com

Media Contact

Joseph Moses

[email protected]

UK:+44 7308349833

SOURCE Neurolign