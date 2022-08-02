Neurologic Disorders Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 33.46 billion, Approval Of Novel Drugs to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Market Driver: The approval of novel drugs is driving the growth of the market. For the treatment of neurologic indications such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression, ADHD, and OCD, Several drugs have been approved. For instance, in April 2021 , the US FDA approved Qelbree of Supernus Pharmaceuticals for treating ADHD in children aged between 6 and 17 years. Moreover, several other drugs for the treatment of indications such as ADHD, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder have received marketing approval from the US FDA and the EMA. The rising number of drug approvals is expected to address the unmet need, which will contribute to the growth of the global neurologic disorders therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the neurologic disorders therapeutics market in North America. The growth of the market in the region will be driven by factors such as the strong dominance of generics. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The CNS application segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Central nervous system (CNS) disorders affect the nervous system and can be classified into functional disorders and degeneration disorders. Recent drug approvals are expected to significantly benefit this segment, which will drive the neurologic disorders therapeutics market growth during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

AbbVie Inc.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Bayer AG

Biogen Inc.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

H Lundbeck AS

Johnson and Johnson

Merck KGaA

Mylan NV

Novartis AG

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

UCB SA

USWM LLC

Neurologic Disorders Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 33.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Acorda Therapeutics Inc., Bayer AG, Biogen Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, H Lundbeck AS, Johnson and Johnson, Merck KGaA, Mylan NV, Novartis AG, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB SA, and USWM LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Research Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 CNS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on CNS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on CNS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on CNS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on CNS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 PNS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on PNS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on PNS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on PNS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on PNS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 85: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Biogen Inc.

Exhibit 88: Biogen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Biogen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: Biogen Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 91: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 92: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 93: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 94: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 H Lundbeck AS

Exhibit 96: H Lundbeck AS - Overview



Exhibit 97: H Lundbeck AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: H Lundbeck AS - Key offerings

10.7 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 99: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 100: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 102: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.8 Novartis AG

Exhibit 104: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 105: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.9 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 108: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Sanofi

Exhibit 112: Sanofi - Overview



Exhibit 113: Sanofi - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Sanofi - Key news



Exhibit 115: Sanofi - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Sanofi - Segment focus

10.11 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

