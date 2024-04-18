Neurological Biomarkers Market size is set to grow by USD 7.82 billion from 2024-2028, rising incidence of neurological disorders boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global neurological biomarkers market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.82 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.01% during the forecast period. Neurological disorders, including epilepsy, stroke, Parkinson's disease, and brain tumors, pose a significant risk for disability and fatality. Factors contributing to these conditions include bacterial and viral infections, genetics, and immune response. Parkinson's disease prevalence rises from 1% to 4% in the 60-80 age group. Precision medicine, targeted therapies, and reliable biomarkers are crucial for effective treatment outcomes. Key areas include healthcare providers, drug development, clinical trials, and personalized medicine. AI and machine learning aid in non-invasive and imaging biomarkers for Alzheimer's, neurological disorders, and Parkinson's disease. Biomarkers are essential for clinical diagnostics, stroke, and brain health. Physicians and pharmaceutical firms focus on clinical validations, changing lifestyle habits, and therapeutic research. Blood-based biomarkers and virus neurological implications are also significant.

Global Neurological Biomarkers Market 2024-2028

Market structure Fragmented
Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution North America at 40%
Key countries US, Germany, UK, France, and China
Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, ACROBIOSYSTEMS INC., Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., Alseres Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., EATRIS ERIC, Eli Lilly and Co., Enzo Biochem Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fujirebio Holdings Inc., IQVIA Holdings Inc., Merck KGaA, Metabolon Inc., PerkinElmer Inc, Proteome Sciences plc, QIAGEN NV, Quanterix Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

This neurological biomarkers market report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (Hospitals, Clinical diagnostic centers, Research organizations and others) Indication (AD, PD, ASD, MS, Others) Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World (ROW))

The Neurological Biomarkers Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for precision medicine and targeted therapies in neurological disorders. Reliable biomarkers, such as those indicative of Alzheimer's Disease (AD) with extracellular beta-amyloid plaques and intracellular neurofibrillary tangles of hyperphosphorylated tau (P-tau), play a crucial role in early detection and treatment. Healthcare providers rely on these biomarkers to improve treatment outcomes while minimizing adverse effects. Laboratory techniques and data analysis are essential in the discovery and clinical validation of these biomarkers. Pharmaceutical firms invest in neurological biomarkers for drug development and therapeutic research, targeting various neurological disorders, including AD, dementia, Parkinson's disease, brain tumors, epilepsy, virus neurological implications, stroke, and others. Personalized medicine and artificial intelligence are transforming the field, enabling non-invasive biomarkers and imaging biomarkers to streamline clinical diagnostics. Patient privacy remains a priority, with stringent data interpretation and sample preparation protocols in place. Clinical trials and changing lifestyle habits also contribute to the market's expansion. Blood-based biomarkers are gaining popularity due to their ease of use and accessibility. The market encompasses a wide range of neurological disorders and implications, from Autism to delayed clinical trials. Physicians and brain health professionals are key stakeholders in the neurological biomarkers market.

The Neurological Biomarkers Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, which affect an estimated 7.5 million Americans, including 6.2 million with AD and 1.5 million with Parkinson's disease. Neurological disorders also include conditions like brain tumors, epilepsy, and virus neurological implications, which can lead to dementia, stroke, and other neurodegenerative diseases. Biomarkers play a crucial role in diagnosing and monitoring these conditions. Physicians rely on blood-based biomarkers, proteomic biomarkers, microarray technology, digital biomarkers, and other diagnostic tools to assess brain health and identify early signs of neurological conditions. These biomarkers can help improve treatment outcomes, reduce adverse effects, and enable precision medicine and targeted therapies. Major neurological conditions, including AD, Parkinson's disease, autism, major depressive disorder, sleep biomarkers, and neurodegenerative conditions, are driving market growth. The aging global population, with its increased susceptibility to neurological disorders, and lifestyle-related factors further fuel demand. Clinical diagnostics, drug development, and therapeutic research also benefit from reliable biomarkers. NeuraLight, for instance, is a digital biomarker platform that uses machine learning algorithms to analyze facial expressions and detect subtle changes indicative of neurological conditions. Despite these advancements, challenges remain, including delayed clinical trials, patient privacy concerns, data interpretation, and sample preparation. Laboratory techniques and data analysis are essential to addressing these challenges and ensuring accurate and reliable biomarker testing.

The neurological biomarkers market is gaining momentum due to the limitations of CT scans in accurately diagnosing brain injuries and neurological disorders. Conditions like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and epilepsy are among those being targeted with blood-based biomarkers. Vendors are investing in clinical trials and R&D to develop reliable biomarkers for various neurological conditions, including stroke, multiple sclerosis, and neurodegenerative diseases. Precision medicine and targeted therapies are expected to benefit from these advancements, improving treatment outcomes and reducing adverse effects. Key technologies include proteomic biomarkers, microarray technology, digital biomarkers, and NeuraLight. Ensuring patient privacy and data interpretation are crucial aspects of this market's growth.

The neurological biomarkers market faces challenges in validating new methods due to the lack of compelling clinical and financial evidence. Major depressive disorder, sleep biomarkers, and neurodegenerative diseases are areas of focus. Proteomic biomarkers, microarray technology, and digital biomarkers offer potential, but cost and innovative approaches are needed. Precision medicine, targeted therapies, and healthcare providers seek reliable biomarkers for treatment outcomes and adverse effects. Key technologies include machine learning, artificial intelligence, and non-invasive biomarkers. Clinical validations, personalized medicine, and drug development are ongoing efforts.

The Neurological Biomarkers Market encompasses the development, production, and application of biomarkers for various neurological disorders, including Alzheimer's Disease (AD), Dementia, Parkinson's disease, Epilepsy, Brain tumors, and Virus neurological implications. These biomarkers play a crucial role in facilitating early and accurate diagnosis, enabling Precision medicine and Targeted therapies. Physicians utilize Blood based biomarkers for assessing Brain health and monitoring Treatment outcomes. Delayed clinical trials and Adverse effects necessitate the need for Reliable biomarkers to ensure Patient privacy and Data interpretation. Additionally, Neurological Biomarkers are essential for diagnosing and managing conditions like Autism, Major depressive disorder, Chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Stroke, and other neurological disorders. Rapid blood tests and Lifestyle related factors further expand the market scope.

The Neurological Biomarkers Market represents a significant advancement in the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders. Neurolical disorders are a leading cause of disability and morbidity worldwide. Neurological biomarkers are essential for early and accurate diagnosis, enabling effective intervention and improving patient outcomes. Neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, are major areas of focus in the market. Neurological biomarkers include proteins, genes, and metabolites, among others. Neuroimaging techniques, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and positron emission tomography (PET), are also crucial in the identification and measurement of neurological biomarkers. Neurologic companies are investing heavily in research and development to bring innovative solutions to market. Neurological biomarkers are expected to revolutionize the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders, ultimately improving the quality of life for patients.

