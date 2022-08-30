Neurological Biomarkers Market Size to Grow by USD 6.00 billion, Increasing Incidences of Neurological Disorders to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The neurological biomarkers market will be driven by factors such as the increasing incidences of neurological disorders. Patients with severe neurological disorders such as epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, stroke, and brain tumors, are at a high risk of disability. These disorders can also be fatal. They can occur due to factors such as bacterial and viral infections, genetic factors, and the lack of immune response. Parkinson's disease is one of the most common types of neurological diseases. The prevalence of the disease is more common among the geriatric population. According to The World Bank Group, the percentage of the population aged 65 and above in the US increased from 14.26% in 2014 to 16.20% in 2020. Therefore, factors such as the increasing prevalence of various neurological disorders and the growing demand for the treatment of such disorders will contribute to the growth of the global neurological biomarkers during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Neurological Biomarkers Market by Indication, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The neurological biomarkers market size is expected to grow by USD 6.00 bn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.43% during the forecast period.

Neurological Biomarkers Market: Market Trend

The increasing focus on accurate neurological diagnostics is a trend in the market. CT scans can be used to check bleeding or swelling in the brain, but they may not be accurate in some cases. As a result, many brain injuries are unrecognized and undiagnosed. Therefore, in recent years, there has been a trend of blood tests for detecting neurological biomarkers. Vendors are starting clinical trials and R&D of biomarkers, which can give accurate results for neurological disorders. Such developments will contribute to the neurological biomarkers market growth during the forecast period.

Neurological Biomarkers Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market has been segmented by indication (AD, PD, ASD, MS, and Others), end-user (hospitals, clinical diagnostic centers, research organizations, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

North America will lead the neurological biomarkers market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for the diagnosis of neurological disorders. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the neurological biomarkers market in North America.

The AD segment will be the largest revenue-generating indication segment during the forecast period. AD is a brain disorder that can destroy memory, thinking skills, and the ability to carry out simple tasks. Neurobiological biomarkers can be used for the early detection of AD. They indicate progressive development before the main manifestations of the disease. Such factors will fuel the neurological biomarkers market growth during the forecast period.

Neurological Biomarkers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.43% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Proteome Sciences plc, QIAGEN NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Myriad Genetics Inc., bioMerieux SA, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Metabolon Inc., Acrobiosystems Inc., HU Group Holdings Inc., Enzo Biochem Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Abbott Laboratories, Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., Johnson and Johnson, and Quanterix Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Indication



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Indication

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Indication - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Indication - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Indication

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Indication



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Indication

5.3 AD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on AD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on AD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on AD - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on AD - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 PD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on PD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on PD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on PD - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on PD - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 ASD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on ASD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on ASD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on ASD - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on ASD - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 MS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on MS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on MS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on MS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on MS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Indication

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Indication ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Clinical diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Clinical diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Clinical diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Clinical diagnostic centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Clinical diagnostic centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Research organizations and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Research organizations and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Research organizations and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Research organizations and others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Research organizations and others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 115: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 bioMerieux SA

Exhibit 120: bioMerieux SA - Overview



Exhibit 121: bioMerieux SA - Business segments



Exhibit 122: bioMerieux SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: bioMerieux SA - Segment focus

11.5 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Exhibit 124: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 129: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 132: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

11.7 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 134: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 135: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 137: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

11.8 Myriad Genetics Inc.

Exhibit 139: Myriad Genetics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Myriad Genetics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Myriad Genetics Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 Proteome Sciences plc

Exhibit 142: Proteome Sciences plc - Overview



Exhibit 143: Proteome Sciences plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Proteome Sciences plc - Key offerings

11.10 QIAGEN NV

Exhibit 145: QIAGEN NV - Overview



Exhibit 146: QIAGEN NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: QIAGEN NV - Key news



Exhibit 148: QIAGEN NV - Key offerings

11.11 Quanterix Corp.

Exhibit 149: Quanterix Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Quanterix Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Quanterix Corp. - Key offerings

11.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 152: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 155: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 157: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 158: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 159: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 160: Research methodology



Exhibit 161: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 162: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 163: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

