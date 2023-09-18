Neurological Biomarkers Market to grow by USD 6.92 billion from 2022 to 2027 | North America to account for 43% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The neurological biomarkers market size is expected to grow by USD 6.92 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 12.88% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's Research. The market has been segmented by indication (AD, PD, ASD, MS, and others), end-user (hospitals, clinical diagnostic centers, research organizations, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America accounts for 43% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The rising demand for the diagnosis of neurological disorders has fuelled the demand for neurological biomarkers. For example, an estimated 6.2 million Americans aged 65 and older lived with Alzheimer's dementia in March 2021. The number could grow to 13.8 million by 2060. With the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, and the increasing aging population, there is a huge amount of money being invested in healthcare for the treatment of neurological illnesses, and favorable reimbursement policies for neuro-diagnostic procedures are expected to drive market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Neurological Biomarkers Market 2023-2027

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read Free PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

Abbott Laboratories, ACROBIOSYSTEMS INC., Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc. ,Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. , bioMerieux SA , Charles River Laboratories International Inc., EATRIS ERIC , Eli Lilly and Co. , Enzo Biochem Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., HU Group Holdings Inc., Merck KGaA , Metabolon Inc. ,Proteome Sciences plc , QIAGEN NV , Quanterix Corp. , Quest Diagnostics Inc. , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. , IQVIA Holdings Inc., PerkinElmer Inc.

ACROBIOSYSTEMS INC: The company offers neurological biomarkers such as Plasma ubiquitin C terminal hydrolase, which is used as a screening tool for traumatic brain injury.

To gain access to more company profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Neurological Biomarkers Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the AD segment will be significant during the forecast period. AD can be referred to as a brain disorder that destroys memory and thinking skills and, subsequently, the ability to perform simple tasks. Histopathology is predicted to reveal evidence of the trademark symptoms of AD, which are extracellular aggregations of beta-amyloid in decrepit plaques and intracellular neurofibrillary tangles of hyperphosphorylated Tau. In order to identify the diagnosis of a pathological condition, these symptoms must be analyzed in sufficient numbers. Hence, it is expected to fuel the growth of this segment which, in turn, will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Neurological Biomarkers Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

The increasing incidence of neurological disorders drives the growth of the neurological biomarkers market during the forecast period. Several patients with a broad range of neurological disorders, such as epilepsy, stroke, Parkinson's disease, and brain tumors, have a significant chance of developing a disability. Additionally, factors including the rising occurrence and prevalence of different neurological disorders and the growing demand for the treatment of such disorders to save the lives of patients are significantly contributing to the market growth. Hence, such factors are positively impacting the market, which in turn will drive the market during the forecast period.

Several patients with a broad range of neurological disorders, such as epilepsy, stroke, Parkinson's disease, and brain tumors, have a significant chance of developing a disability. Additionally, factors including the rising occurrence and prevalence of different neurological disorders and the growing demand for the treatment of such disorders to save the lives of patients are significantly contributing to the market growth. Hence, such factors are positively impacting the market, which in turn will drive the market during the forecast period. Increasing clinical trials for neurological disease-specific biomarkers

Increasing initiatives and support from governments and healthcare organizations

The rising focus on accurate neurological diagnostics is a primary trend in the neurological biomarkers market. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download sample to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The global biobanking market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,452.78 million at a CAGR of 8.58% between 2022 and 2027. The report has segmented the market into type(physical and virtual), product( equipment and consumables), and geography(Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). An increase in efficiency through automation is the key factor driving the growth of the market.

The global pharmaceutical equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 5,454.44 million at a CAGR of 6.67% between 2022 and 2027. The report has segmented the market into Product Type (liquid and solid.), Type(packaging equipment, granulating equipment, spray drying equipment, filing machines, and others), and Geography(North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). One of the key factors driving the global pharmaceutical equipment market growth is the rising prevalence of diseases and increasing demand for pharmaceuticals.

What are the key data covered in this neurological biomarkers market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the neurological biomarkers market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the neurological biomarkers market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the neurological biomarkers market in North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of neurological biomarkers market vendors.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Indication

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio