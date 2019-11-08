Neurologics Announces the Appointment of Dr. Dallas Hack as Chairman of Scientific Advisory Board

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurologics, an innovative company that applies proprietary technology to optimize and permanently improve brain function, announced today that Colonel (retired) Dallas C. Hack, MD, MPH has joined the company as Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board.

Dallas C. Hack, MD, MPH

"We are so honored to have Dr. Hack chair our Scientific Advisory Board. His impressive military and medical credentials, along with his extensive work in the field of brain health, make him the perfect addition to our team," said Karen Odell-Barber, Founder of Neurologics. "Making a positive impact on people's lives has been central in Dr. Hack's work and life, and we look forward to collaborating to provide solutions for individuals with TBI and other brain-based issues, while helping others reach their peak potential."

COL(R) Hack served as Senior Medical Advisor to the Principal Assistant, Research and Technology, US Army Medical Research and Materiel Command (USAMRMC) from 2014 to 2015, where he coordinated Brain Health research. From 2008 to 2014, COL(R) Hack was the Director of the Combat Casualty Care Research Program (CCCRP) at USAMRMC where he coordinated trauma research across the Department of Defense including a heavy emphasis on Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). He oversaw 650 TBI research projects and the application of over $850 million in federal funds for TBI research. COL(R) Hack helped establish the 2013 National Research Action Plan on TBI and PTSD, the Chronic Effects of Neurotrauma Consortium, and the NCAA-DoD Grand Alliance.

"I am delighted to join Neurologics in bringing this exciting technology to people with cognitive challenges due to brain injury, developmental and learning differences, age-related cognitive decline, addiction, and other brain health issues. More than 15,000 clients have received Neurologics brain maps over the last 15 years and those who have undergone optimization with this technology have experienced significant increases in working IQ, improved working and long-term memory, improved cognitive efficiency, and increased learning ability, among other cognitive measures," said COL(R) Hack. "I look forward to documenting the scientific principles behind these real-world results and improving brain health across the cognitive spectrum."

For more information about Neurologics, visit https://neurologics.com/.

About Neurologics

Headquartered in Southern California, Neurologics is a diagnostic and brain optimization company backed by FDA-approved techniques and proprietary software. Neurologics Neuroengineering™ applies qEEG to build and reinforce neural pathways that improve cognitive performance. https://neurologics.com/.

