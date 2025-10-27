Neurologics Founder Karen Odell-Barber Honored with 2025 JPMorgan Chase Community ICON Award at the Nixon Library

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurologics, a leader in advanced brain-mapping and optimization technologies, proudly announces that Founder and Chairman Karen Odell-Barber has been honored with the 2025 JPMorgan Chase Community ICON Award, presented Wednesday night at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum in Yorba Linda, California.

Karen Odell-Barber, Founder and Chairman of Neurologics

The Community ICON Awards recognize individuals and organizations making contributions to community development, leadership, and support. Recipients embody innovation, compassion, and the drive to create meaningful impact in their communities — values that closely align with Neurologics' mission to improve lives through brain health and neuroscience.

"I'm deeply honored by this recognition from JPMorgan Chase," said Karen Odell-Barber. "At Neurologics, we believe that empowering individuals to understand and optimize their brain health doesn't just transform lives — it strengthens families and communities. This award reflects the incredible dedication of our team and partners who share that vision."

The event brought together community leaders, innovators, and philanthropists from across Southern California to celebrate progress in social impact, health, education, and economic development. Karen's recognition highlights her decades-long commitment to bridging the gap between neuroscience and community well-being.

As the founder of Neurologics, Karen has advanced the use of state-of-the-art brain-mapping technology to help individuals affected by concussions, trauma, learning differences, and cognitive challenges.

"Karen exemplifies what it means to be a Community ICON — combining scientific innovation with a deep sense of social purpose," said a Neurologics spokesperson. "Her vision has inspired thousands and continues to shape the future of brain health and human potential."

The 2025 JPMorgan Chase Community ICON Awards spotlight honorees whose work uplifts communities and inspires lasting change. This year's celebration at the Nixon Library recognized a select group of entrepreneurs, educators, and nonprofit leaders whose impact spans health, education, and economic equity.

About Neurologics

Neurologics is a global pioneer in advanced neurological care, revolutionizing brain health with breakthrough evaluations. Committed to empowering individuals, Neurologics provides cutting-edge assessments and transformative interventions, enabling individuals to overcome mental health conditions, conquer learning differences, and rediscover their optimal brain potential. Learn more at www.neurologics.com.

Media Contact

Alex Layton

Director of Development and Partnerships

Neurologics

714-925-6455

[email protected]

Neurologics.com

SOURCE Neurologics