Neurologics Partners with Transcend Recovery Community to Bring Cutting-Edge Neuroscience to an Industry Leader in Substance Abuse Treatment

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurologics, announced today that they have partnered with Transcend Recovery Community, whose family of programs includes the transformative outpatient programs of The Heights in California and Texas, their highly-structured and supportive sober living and transitional living communities located in Los Angeles, Houston and New York, and Transcend Mentoring, which is their national peer-to-peer case management program.

Neurologics has a long history of improving outcomes with substance abuse clients. In a 2014 study, 89% of participants who completed the Neurologics Optimization Program, along with their standard addiction treatment were still sober after 18 months, whereas 24% remained sober over the same time period from the standard model of care alone.

Now, clients at Transcend will have the opportunity to incorporate Neurologics into their treatment plans, further helping to restore their brain health to its optimal performance. Joni Ogle, LCSW, CSAT, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Transcend and Heights Treatment Center was quoted as saying, "Partnering with Neurologics will help Transcend and Heights Treatment Center give our clients the most comprehensive assessment available. This assessment will strengthen the foundation of the individualized treatment model we pride ourselves on. I feel our care, combined with Neurologics Neuroengineering®, will give our clients the best possible chance at long-term sobriety and stabilization."

Neurologics was recently featured in a KABC 7 News Los Angeles "Solutions" segment, which highlighted its profound rehabilitative effects on traumatic brain injury and addiction. While the cognitive impairments seen in traumatic brain injury cases are different than those seen in substance abuse patients, the rehabilitative approach taken by Neurologics can have a positive and measurable impact on both types of patients. According to Cody Carrara, VP of Operations for Neurologics, "Neurologics uses an FDA-registered, non-invasive qEEG process in combination with its proprietary data analysis algorithm to produce a comprehensive Report of Findings, which breaks down 293 unique domains of brain functionality while under stress. We then use that data to craft an individualized brain optimization plan using Neuroengineering. In essence, we help teach the brain to repair the damaged neuro-connections seen in these types of injuries, restoring it to its optimal potential. The process can take four months to a year, but the effects are permanent, provided the brain isn't re-injured. I have been involved with the substance abuse recovery and behavioral health community for over 10 years, and I have seen no other service complement the standard treatment models the way Neurologics does."

Headquartered in Southern California, Neurologics is an innovative and highly effective brain function assessment and optimization company utilizing FDA-registered techniques and proprietary software. Neurologics Neuroengineering® is applied using qEEG to build and reinforce neural pathways that improve cognitive performance.

Transcend is a recovery community that lives by the philosophy of "helping people help themselves." Unlike most sober living companies, Transcend is a full-fledged community comprised of nine homes throughout the Los Angeles, New York, and Houston areas. We specialize in helping young men and women rediscover a passion for purposeful living. Recovery is not a solo-effort; it takes a caring village and a wide array of resources. By adhering to Transcend's principles of "accountability, community, and spirituality," our clients can feel confident knowing that we will support their recovery like no one else.



