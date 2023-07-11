Neurologics Unveils Life-Changing Evaluation Center in Newport Beach, Empowering Individuals to Amplify Their Brain Power

Neurologics

11 Jul, 2023, 08:42 ET

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurologics, the global pioneer in advanced brain health care, proudly announces the grand opening of its transformative Assessment Center in the vibrant city of Newport Beach. Designed to ignite a renaissance of brain health, this cutting-edge facility offers a revolutionary path for individuals to reclaim their vitality, overcome mental health conditions, and conquer learning differences.

Harnessing the power of neuroengineering and spearheading breakthrough methodologies, Neurologics has shattered the boundaries of what's possible in brain optimization. The Assessment Center in Newport Beach, an emblem of hope and transformation, brings these life-changing advancements to individuals seeking to rejuvenate their cognitive abilities and recapture the brilliance of their 30-year-old brains.

The visionary CEO of Neurologics, Karen Odell-Barber, shares her enthusiasm, saying, "Our Assessment Center in Newport Beach is a beacon of hope for those yearning to restore their brain's vitality and embrace a life of limitless possibilities. We are committed to empowering individuals to unlock their true cognitive potential and embark on a journey towards lasting transformation."

Colonel (Retired) Dallas Hack, MD, MPH, a distinguished luminary in the field of neurology and a revered member and Chairman of Neurologics' esteemed Scientific Advisory Board, adds, "At the Assessment Center, we blend cutting-edge assessments, personalized interventions, and the most advanced optimization to repair mental health conditions and address learning differences. This is a pivotal moment for individuals to reclaim their mental well-being and rewrite their stories."

The Neurologics Assessment Center in Newport Beach offers an extraordinary range of assessments and evaluations that go beyond conventional methods. With meticulous precision, these assessments uncover individual cognitive strengths and weaknesses, paving the way for tailored interventions that provide unparalleled results.

At Neurologics, we believe in the transformative power of personalized care. That's why we invite individuals seeking to unleash their brain's full potential to reach out to us today. Our dedicated team of experts is ready to guide you on a life-changing journey towards optimal brain health.

To embark on a life-changing journey to reclaim your optimal brain health, schedule your assessment at the Neurologics Assessment Center in Newport Beach today. Visit www.neurologics.com or call 1.855.814.4983 to discover how Neurologics can empower you to rewrite your brain's story.

About Neurologics:

Neurologics is a global pioneer in advanced neurological care, revolutionizing brain health with breakthrough evaluations. Committed to empowering individuals, Neurologics provides cutting-edge assessments and transformative interventions, enabling individuals to overcome mental health conditions, conquer learning differences, and rediscover their optimal brain potential.

Press Contact:
Jordyn Dean
310.948.6776
[email protected]com

SOURCE Neurologics

