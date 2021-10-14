Neurology Clinical Trials Market Size Worth $7.4 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global neurology clinical trials market size is expected to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028. This is largely attributed to big pharma companies conducting innovative trials in neurology, increased government funding from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), and stringent regulatory requirements pertaining to clinical trials.

Key Insights & Findings:

The phase II segment dominated the market and accounted for a maximum revenue share of 36.7% in 2020. Between 1999 and 2020, 8,205 CNS trials were conducted, with 609 trials being conducted in 2020

The interventional segment held the largest market revenue share of 81.1% in 2020

The Huntington's disease segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. This is largely due to the high prevalence of the disease around the world

North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 45.8% in 2020. The rising prevalence of neurological disorders and the presence of a large number of players in clinical trials drive the market in the region

Read 100 page market research report, "Neurology Clinical Trials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV), By Study Design (Interventional, Observational, Expanded Access), By Indication, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028'', by Grand View Research

Neuroscience continues to receive a healthy level of early investment. It received USD 1.5 billion in venture capital funding in 2018, second only to cancer, indicating that investors expect a large pharma acquisition to pay off in the near future. As the industry strives to move past the many late-stage clinical failures of recent years, early diagnosis of diseases is attracting investment and driving deal-making in the complex neuroscience sector, particularly for pain and Alzheimer's disease.

In terms of deal volume, no other therapy area comes close to matching oncology, but neuroscience is among the nearest contenders. Despite a drop in total expected value in 2017, the number of neuroscience-related licensing deals has gradually climbed over the last decade. The vast majority of neuroscience agreements ~90%have a primary neurological focus, which corresponds to the level of R&D activity in the two disciplines.

Many experimental therapeutics require dosage by on-site administration and carefully scheduled outcome measure evaluations hence, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly harmed the implementation of the precise procedures required to establish proof of safety and efficacy. The COVID-19 has resulted in the shutdown of the network of centers conducting stroke clinical trials. This was followed by a phased research restart plan that took local circumstances and regulatory oversight into account. This approach was successful in a reengaging research effort to some extent in all but one of the ongoing investigations within 55 days.

Grand View Research has segmented the global neurology clinical trials market based on phase, study design, indication, and region:

Neurology Clinical Trials Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Phase I



Phase II



Phase III



Phase IV

Neurology Clinical Trials Study Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Interventional



Observational



Expanded Access

Neurology Clinical Trials Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Epilepsy



Parkinson's Disease (PD)



Huntington's Disease



Stroke



Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)



Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)



Muscle regeneration



Others

Neurology Clinical Trials Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Neurology Clinical Trials Market

IQVIA

Novartis

Covance

Medpace

Charles River Laboratories

Syneous Health

Icon Plc

GlaxoSmithKline

Aurora healthcare

Biogen

