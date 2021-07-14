NeurologyLive® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership Program with Four New Partners
The platform adds new partner organizations that share a focus on innovation and advancements in neurology.
CRANBURY, N.J., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeurologyLive®, a multimedia platform dedicated to providing health care professionals with direct access to expert-driven, practice-changing news and insights in neurology, welcomes Buffalo Neuroimaging Analysis Center, Ctrl M Health, National Headache Foundation, and ClusterBusters to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.
"Partnering with these incredible organizations allows us to strengthen our position within the neurological space," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences, parent company of NeurologyLive®. "We look forward to working with our new partners and continuing to positively impact the science and practice of neurology by delivering up-to-date disease-specific news and clinical resources."
NeurologyLive®'s new partners are:
- Buffalo Neuroimaging Analysis Center (BNAC) is an international academic neuroimaging laboratory with over 20 years of experience in neuroimaging research and clinical trials. Through innovative research techniques and advanced neuroimaging bioinformatics, BNAC is extending the boundaries of knowledge in neurological disease.
- ClusterBusters is a non-profit organization that supports research for better treatments and a cure while advocating to improve the lives of those affected by cluster headaches. Through research, education, support, and advocacy, ClusterBusters takes pride in providing cluster headache patients with access to information they need to manage their conditions.
- Ctrl M Health is an innovative digital health company that specializes in revolutionizing care for individuals affected by headaches and migraines. Developed in collaboration with the Jefferson Headache Center, the company provides digital and mobile access to integrated health and wellness solutions for comprehensive health management strategies.
- National Headache Foundation is an all-inclusive resource for people living with migraine disease and headache disorders. By increasing public awareness about headache disorders and the impact they have on individuals, families and society, the Foundation is working to achieve its ultimate goal of curing headaches and ending the pain and suffering associated with them. The National Headache Foundation offers access to many different resources including publications, webinars, research results, clinical trials and more.
For the full list of NeurologyLive® SAP partners, click here.
About NeurologyLive®
NeurologyLive® delivers direct access to practice-changing news and expert insights directly from top medical conferences and researchers to improve the lives of patients with neurological diseases such as dementia, epilepsy, headache and migraine, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, neuromuscular diseases, stroke and more. The NeurologyLive® platform offers an in-depth look at the hundreds of new treatments in development with ever-expanding mechanisms of action, all during an unprecedented time of growing demand for neurology expertise. The NeurologyLive® platform also connects visitors with the most up-to-date clinical trial results, Food and Drug Administration approvals, practice-changing research and expert insights. NeurologyLive® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.
