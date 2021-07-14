NeurologyLive® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership Program with Four New Partners

CRANBURY, N.J., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeurologyLive®, a multimedia platform dedicated to providing health care professionals with direct access to expert-driven, practice-changing news and insights in neurology, welcomes Buffalo Neuroimaging Analysis Center, Ctrl M Health, National Headache Foundation, and ClusterBusters to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

"Partnering with these incredible organizations allows us to strengthen our position within the neurological space," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences, parent company of NeurologyLive®. "We look forward to working with our new partners and continuing to positively impact the science and practice of neurology by delivering up-to-date disease-specific news and clinical resources."