Neurolytixs' breakthrough technology revolutionizing concussion diagnosis

New tool will solve a global problem in amateur sports by leveraging artificial intelligence

LONDON, ON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Clinical scientists at Neurolytixs have discovered a way to fundamentally change the way concussions are diagnosed in amateur sports: with a prick of a finger. The first test of its kind to yield up to 96% accuracy, the simple blood test leverages artificial intelligence to help diagnose concussions.

"For starters, this technology will have a significant impact on the more than 10% of young athletes that experience a concussion every year," says Dr. Douglas Fraser, co-founder, and developer of the Neurolytixs technology. "With another 50% of concussions going undiagnosed in youth sports, this will be a game-changer for children and youth who participate in organized sports both here in North America and around the world."

Currently, concussions are diagnosed subjectively through physical, cognitive, and behavioural methodologies, which can be misinterpreted and manipulated – threatening the recovery and brain health of concussed children and youth who participate in organized sports. Better diagnosis is key to protecting the long-term health and well-being of millions of young athletes globally.

"The commercialization potential of this innovation is extraordinary," says Neurolytixs co-founder Adrian Uthay. "Neurolytixs is a truly 'Made in Canada' market disruptor that has global potential." Patented here in Canada and around the world, with plans underway to secure full regulatory approval in the US and Europe in the very near term, the product is now moving into large-scale clinical trials. Neurolytixs is currently designing research protocols and is on track to commence its first pivotal study by Q1 of 2022. The team has also identified substantial commercial interest across North America in this technology because of its robust preliminary results. "Our founding investors deeply believe in the global impact this tool will have," says Peter George, CEO of Neurolytixs. "And now as we ramp up to begin our pivotal studies, institutional capital investors are paying attention."

"We believe in the global potential of this purpose-driven technology," says Bruno Morency, Managing Director, Techstars – the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed. Neurolytixs was one of ten companies selected by Techstars Montréal AI Accelerator in the 2020 cohort. "As one of Neurolytixs' early investors, we're excited about the gold standard this product will set for concussion diagnosis and health innovation grounded in machine learning."

"While other devices are on the market, blood is the ultimate diagnostic tool and the only definitive way to determine if a concussion has occurred," says Dr. Alicia DiBattista, Chief Technology Officer at Neurolytixs. "Our tool tests metabolite markers, or the four lipids which go down in the blood following a concussion. With regulatory approval, we will be the first-mover in this multibillion-dollar global industry."

The two-step process is fast and efficient. Step one is for individuals to document their "chemical fingerprint" by submitting a baseline finger-prick blood sample at the start of the sporting season. This baseline is important as it provides the most accurate, personalized assessment for patients. If a possible concussion occurs, a new finger-prick blood sample is then sent to the lab for testing within a 72-hour window post-incident and is compared with the athlete's original baseline sample, as well as a population reference range. This step can accurately determine if the child has had a concussion or not within 20 minutes. The diagnostic tool will also help remove injured athletes from play to prevent further acute injury and optimize strategies for proper recovery protocols. Parents, coaches, and teachers everywhere will be able to access and administer the simple test.

This product has been six years in the making and amongst field experts, it is considered the "Holy Grail" of traumatic brain injury research. "The general consensus amongst doctors is if it's 70% accurate, it's a good test. Our peer-reviewed science yields an accuracy up to 96%. In the medical community, that is very rare," says Dr. Fraser. "This is big for parents and young athletes, but it's also important to other groups as well. Imagine the benefit to our other populations– similar technology can be life-saving for those who experience serious injury from falls, car crashes, and blasts."

More information on the upcoming clinical trials and the future of this technology is available from Neurolytixs.

ABOUT NEUROLYTIXS

Dr. Douglas Fraser, Peter George, and Adrian Uthay founded Neurolytixs following the discovery of a novel blood-test for concussion diagnosis in London, Ontario. Neurolytixs was created to provide rapid and accurate diagnostics for mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) using dried plasma spot and metabolite measurements via a mass spectrometer. Neurolytixs has licensed and fully executed patented technology that revolutionizes mTBI diagnostics. Neurolytixs works in partnership with Lawson Health Research Institute/Western University, MaRS, Techstars Accelerators, and Ontario Centre for Innovation. Additionally, institutions like Ontario Brain Institute are supportive of any concussion research.

www.neurolytixs.com

