NeuroMaker STEM Announces Partnership with Vinci Robotics Academy

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroMaker , the STEM education arm of Somerville based company BrainCo announces their partnership with Vinci Robotics Academy, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that operates STEAM educational programs in the greater Boston area.

NeuroMaker STEM initiatives create middle and high school solutions that introduce real world applications of Neuroscience, Brain Machine Interfaces, Artificial Intelligence, Advanced Prosthetics and more. NeuroMaker products are based on award winning technology , such as muscle signal controlled mechanical hands and brainwave detecting EEG devices. NeuroMaker solutions are operational in North America, Australia and Asia.

Vinci Robotics Academy is the first and only Massachusetts based non-profit education organization that focuses on robotics education; especially VEX Robotics education and competition. Students can learn all STEAM related subjects, problem-solving, creative thinking, teamwork, and leadership through robot design, hands-on building, driving, programming, and competition.

During the 2019 – 2020 VEX Robotics Competition season, Vinci Robotics VEX Robotics Competition teams achieved amazing outcomes. Two teams won 5 trophies and made it to the VEX Robotics World Championship which is the largest robotics competition in the whole world.

Vinci Robotics Academy is located in Lexington, MA and Burlington, MA. Vinci Robotics Academy provides classroom and online robotic classes, programming classes, and innovation classes to kids who are between 8 to 16 years old. For more information about Vinci or class information, please visit www.vincirobotics.org or call 781-301-3841.

Vinci Robotics Academy is honored to partner with NeuroMaker. With the NeuroMaker STEM Set, Vinci Robotics can provide the most advanced neuroscience education to middle and high school students. Students can also team up and participate in the NeuroMaker innovation challenge to apply what they learned to solve a real-life program with a physical prototype. Vinci Robotics believes the new tools and courses can expand the vision of how we use robotic technology combined with biology and provides students new ways to learn, create, and apply robotic knowledge to help people who need help in our real lives.

About BrainCo

Founded in 2015 and incubated in the Harvard Innovation Lab, BrainCo leverages its R&D expertise in artificial intelligence to develop cognitive training technology and brain-based applications in the education, fitness and wellness spaces. For more information about BrainCo visit www.brainco.tech or email: [email protected]

