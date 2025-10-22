NEUROMARK® Now with Expanded Access on UnitedHealthcare's Medicare Advantage Policy for Posterior Nasal Nerve Ablation

Effective immediately, CPT 31242 is no longer considered experimental, removing a key barrier for ENT physicians treating chronic rhinitis.

GALWAY, Ireland, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurent Medical, a leader in non-surgical treatments for chronic rhinitis, today announced that UnitedHealthcare's Medicare Advantage policy has removed CPT 31242 posterior nasal nerve ablation using radiofrequency from its Experimental & Investigational (E&I) list, effective immediately giving over 10 million patients access to NEUROMARK.

This policy update follows the recent Cigna coverage announcement (effective September 15) and represents another important step in improving patient access to innovative treatment options for chronic rhinitis and highlights growing payer recognition of the procedure's therapeutic value. While the update does not establish clinical indications for coverage, it eliminates a significant obstacle that previously limited physicians from offering UnitedHealthcare's Medicare Advantage patients posterior nasal nerve ablation.

"UnitedHealthcare's Medicare Advantage's policy change is another validation of the clinical need for modern, minimally invasive treatment options," said Brian Shields, CEO of Neurent Medical. "We are committed to working with payers and providers to ensure that patients struggling with chronic rhinitis can access solutions that improve quality of life and reduce reliance on long-term medications."

The NEUROMARK System delivers impedance-controlled, low-power radiofrequency (RF) energy to disrupt parasympathetic nerve signals, addressing key symptoms of chronic rhinitis such as persistent nasal congestion and rhinorrhea (runny nose).

"This policy shift from UnitedHealthcare's Medicare Advantage is an important milestone for our specialty," said Dr. Marc Dubin, MD, FACS. "By removing unnecessary administrative barriers, ENTs are better positioned to deliver evidence-based care that helps patients finally achieve relief from chronic rhinitis symptoms."

Key Points for Providers:

CPT 31242 is no longer classified as investigational by UnitedHealthcare's Medicare Advantage

The policy supports more streamlined access to NEUROMARK for eligible patients

To view UnitedHealthcare's Medicare Advantage's updated medical policy, visit: https://www.uhcprovider.com/content/dam/provider/docs/public/policies/medadv-mp/ear-nose-throat-procedures.pdf

For more information about NEUROMARK, visit www.neuromark.com or contact your local Neurent Medical Sales Representative.

About Neurent Medical

Neurent Medical is pioneering innovative treatments for chronic inflammatory sinonasal diseases by targeting and safely disrupting hyperactive autonomic nerves that drive underlying inflammation. Its proprietary NEUROMARK® technology, with a unique design and advanced smart algorithmic control, allows physicians to precisely target and safely disrupt multiple underlying nerve branches in a single procedure to alleviate chronic rhinitis symptoms and improve patient quality of life. The venture capital-backed company is headquartered in Galway, Ireland, with US HQ in Braintree, MA. For more information visit www.neuromark.com.

PAM303 October 2025

SOURCE Neurent Medical