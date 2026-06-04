Neurometric AI and LumaDock Partner to Cut OpenClaw Inference Costs by Up to 90%

Partnership gives OpenClaw's 3.2 million users a turnkey stack for running always-on AI agents at a fraction of frontier model costs

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurometric AI, the inference orchestration company behind ClawPack and the SLM Marketplace, and LumaDock, the VPS hosting provider with a purpose-built OpenClaw deployment template, today announced a partnership to make cost-efficient OpenClaw deployments accessible to developers worldwide.

Neurometric AI LumaDock

OpenClaw, the open-source AI agent platform with over 346,000 GitHub stars and 3.2 million users, routes every task to whatever frontier model a user has configured. The result is inference bills that routinely reach hundreds of dollars per month, and in documented cases, thousands. The partnership between Neurometric and LumaDock addresses both sides of the problem: where OpenClaw runs, and what it runs on.

LumaDock provides a purpose-built OpenClaw VPS template that eliminates the friction of self-hosting. Users deploy a server, select the OpenClaw template, and the agent runtime is pre-installed and running on Ubuntu 24.04 before they ever SSH in. Plans start at $1.99 per month. "What makes this partnership compelling is that it solves a problem our customers are actively asking about," said Andrei Romanescu, Chief Marketing Officer at LumaDock. "OpenClaw on a LumaDock VPS is already a clean, reliable setup. Adding ClawPack gives users a clear path to sustainable inference costs without sacrificing performance."

Neurometric's ClawPack sits alongside the user's existing frontier model as an OpenAI-compatible provider. It intercepts routine sub-tasks -- classification, extraction, formatting, summarization -- and routes them to task-specific Small Language Models rather than frontier APIs. These models are purpose-built for narrow jobs and run at a fraction of the compute cost of general-purpose frontier models. The cost advantage is architectural: a model fine-tuned for a specific task is genuinely cheaper to run than a trillion-parameter model doing the same work. Users report reducing their frontier model calls by 60 to 90 percent without a meaningful change in output quality.

"OpenClaw users are running serious workflows and getting hit with serious bills," said Calvin Cooper, Co-Founder of Neurometric AI. "ClawPack is built on the premise that most agentic work does not require the most expensive model. It requires the right model. Partnering with LumaDock means we can offer OpenClaw users a complete solution from day one, not just a cost optimization layer they have to figure out themselves."

ClawPack's free tier covers 100 million tokens per month with no credit card required. Together, the two products form a complete stack: reliable always-on hosting from LumaDock and cost-efficient inference routing from Neurometric. Joint tutorial content will be published across both platforms in the coming weeks.

Availability

ClawPack is available today at marketplace.neurometric.ai/clawpack. The LumaDock OpenClaw VPS template is available at lumadock.com/openclaw-vps-hosting.

About Neurometric AI

New York-based, Neurometric AI builds inference orchestration and task-specific Small Language Models for developers and enterprises running agentic AI workflows. Its SLM Marketplace offers over 125 purpose-built models across more than a dozen professional domains. ClawPack, Neurometric's OpenClaw integration layer, routes routine sub-tasks to specialist SLMs to reduce inference costs while maintaining accuracy. Neurometric is backed by Encoded VC, Everywhere Ventures, Vermilion Cliffs Ventures, MuVentures, Abstraction Capital, and others.

About LumaDock

LumaDock is a high-performance VPS hosting provider offering NVMe-powered cloud servers with unmetered bandwidth, full root access, and 24/7 support. LumaDock operates Tier III+ data center infrastructure and serves developers, businesses, and enterprises globally. Its purpose-built OpenClaw VPS template makes self-hosted AI agent deployment accessible in seconds. LumaDock is a brand of LifeinCloud LTD, headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Media Contact

Neurometric AI, 929-626-3213, [email protected], neurometric.ai

LumaDock, [email protected], lumadock.com

SOURCE Neurometric AI and LumaDock