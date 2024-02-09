Neuromodulation Devices Market Report 2024-2034: Market to Surpass $10 Billion in 2024 - Growing Demand for Deep Brain Stimulator Neuromodulation Devices in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neuromodulation Devices Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Revenue for the neuromodulation devices market is forecast to surpass US$10 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.

The demand for deep brain stimulation (DBS) in neuromodulation has experienced a notable surge, driven by factors such as expanded applications, technological advancements, positive clinical outcomes, progress in neurological research, and increased awareness among patients and healthcare providers.

This surge reflects the growing acceptance of DBS as an effective therapeutic intervention for various neurological disorders. Ongoing developments in the field of neuromodulation continue to contribute to the increased demand for DBS, showcasing its potential to address diverse medical conditions and improve patient outcomes.



Complications Associated with Usage of Neuromodulation Devices



The use of neuromodulation devices, while offering therapeutic benefits, is not without potential complications. Complications associated with these devices can include infection at the implantation site, hardware malfunctions, lead migration or breakage, and adverse reactions to electrical stimulation. Additionally, patients may experience side effects such as tingling, pain, or muscle contractions.

Proper patient selection, precise surgical placement, and ongoing monitoring are crucial to minimizing risks. Despite the efficacy of neuromodulation, the potential for complications underscores the importance of careful patient evaluation, thorough preoperative planning, and vigilant postoperative management to ensure the safe and effective use of these devices in managing various neurological conditions.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Growing Demand for Deep Brain Stimulator Neuromodulation Devices in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders and Nerve Injuries

Growing Preference Among Patients for Non-invasive Treatments

Expanded Therapeutic Applications of Neuromodulation Devices

Technological Advancements in Neuromodulation Devices

Market Restraining Factors

Complications Associated with Usage of Neuromodulation Devices

High Cost of Neuromodulation Devices

Stringent Regulatory Framework and a Thorough Approval Process

Preference for Drug Therapies over Neuromodulation Products

Product Recalls in the Neuromodulation Devices

Lack of Skilled Healthcare Practitioners

Market Opportunities

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries in Developed Countries

Increasing Number of Elderly Patients with Neurological Disorders

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product:

Deep Brain Stimulator

Gastric Electric Stimulator

Spinal Cord Stimulator

Sacral Nerve Stimulator

Vagus Nerve Stimulator

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulator

By Application:

Pain Management

Epilepsy

Essential Tremor

Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

Depression

Dystonia

Gastroparesis

Parkinson's Disease

