Neuromodulation Market Worth $8.8 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Neuromodulation Market by Technology- Internal (Deep Brain Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation), External (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation), Application (Ischemia, Chronic Pain, Parkinson's, Depression, Tremor, Epilepsy, Migraine) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Neuromodulation Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2025 from USD 5.8 billion in 2020.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=921

The Factors such as the rising prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing research into expanding the applications of neuromodulation, and awareness on neurodegenerative disorders are driving market growth.

The internal neuromodulation segment accounted for the largest share of the Neuromodulation Market.

Based on technology, the neuromodulation is segmented into internal neuromodulation and external neuromodulation. The internal neuromodulation segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. This can be attributed to the benefits of internal neuromodulation technologies, such as reductions in post-surgical complications and length of hospital stay, as well as long-term cost savings associated with the use of internal neuromodulation devices.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Neuromodulation Market"

177 – Tables

25 – Figures

156 – Pages

The transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation segment accounted for the largest share of the External Neuromodulation Market in 2019.

Based on type, the External Neuromodulation Market is segmented into transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), and respiratory electrical stimulation (RES). TENS accounted for the largest share of this market in 2019. This is mainly due to the higher incidence of chronic disorders, the wide range of applications of these devices, their cost-effectiveness, and the rising demand for non-invasive therapy.

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=921

North America to dominate the Neuromodulation Market during the forecast period

In 2019, North America dominated the market, followed by Europe. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing geriatric population, and the rising number of cases of Lyme and Alzheimer's disease.

The prominent players in this market include Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Abbott (US), and LivaNova (UK), Synapse Biomedical, Inc. (US), Nevro Corporation (US), NeuroSigma (US), NeuroPace (US), Neuronetics (US), and BioControl Medical (Israel).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=921

Browse Related Reports:

Neuroprosthetics Market by Type (Output (Cognitive, Motor Prosthetics), Input (Cochlear, Retinal Implant)), Techniques (Deep Brain, Vagus Nerve, Spinal Cord stimulation), Application (Epilepsy, Paralysis, Alzheimer's Disease) - Global Forecast to 2022

Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Type (Diagnostic (SPECT - Technetium, PET- F-18), Therapeutic (Beta Emitters – I-131, Alpha Emitters, Brachytherapy – Y-90)), Application (Oncology, Cardiology) - Global Forecast to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/neurostimulation-devices-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/neurostimulation-devices.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets