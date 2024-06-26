Neuromorphic Chip market Size to Grow USD 1228.4 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 87.8% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuromorphic Chip market is Segmented by Type (Image Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining), by Application (Consumer Electronics, Wearable Medical Devices, Industrial Internet of Things, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2030.



The global Neuromorphic Chip market was valued at USD 16 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 1228.4 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 87.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Claim Your Free Sample Now: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-26N15777/Global_and_India_Neuromorphic_Chip_Market_Report_Forecast_2023_2029

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Neuromorphic Chip market:

The market for neuromorphic chips is expanding due to a number of important considerations. First and foremost, a primary driver is the growing need for machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) applications, as neuromorphic circuits provide effective and potent processing capabilities that resemble the neural networks found in the human brain. Second, the demand for these chips is driven by the growing requirement for energy-efficient computer systems across a range of industries, including consumer electronics, healthcare, and automotive. Furthermore, the market is expanding more quickly due to technological breakthroughs and higher investments in neuromorphic research and development. Finally, the growing popularity of neuromorphic chips—which offer real-time processing and lower latency—in edge computing, robotics, and Internet of Things devices drives this trend.

Unlock Insights: View Full Report Now! https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-26N15777/global-and-india-neuromorphic

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE NEUROMORPHIC CHIP MARKET

The Signal Recognition Neuromorphic Chip plays a key role in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) by improving edge decision-making and real-time data processing. These chips imitate the neural networks seen in the human brain, making it possible to efficiently identify patterns and anomalies in massive streams of industrial data. In predictive maintenance, quality control, and operational efficiency, prompt and precise signal processing can avert equipment breakdowns and enhance production procedures. The market for neuromorphic chips is expanding significantly due to the growing demand for sophisticated chips that can handle intricate signal identification tasks, as industries use IIoT more and more to increase productivity and streamline operations.

The market for neuromorphic devices is expanding due to image recognition, which takes advantage of these chips' high processing efficiency and low power consumption. Rapid and accurate image processing is made possible by neuromorphic processors, which mimic the neural networks of the brain. This is crucial for applications like improved robotics, driverless cars, and surveillance systems. These chips greatly improve the performance of image recognition systems by handling intricate tasks including object detection, facial recognition, and scene analysis in real-time. The market is growing as a result of the increasing use of neuromorphic processors for image recognition applications due to the growing demand for sophisticated visual processing across a range of industries.

The need for cutting-edge diagnostic and therapeutic technologies in the healthcare and biomedical industries is propelling the market expansion for neuromorphic chips. Medical devices with neuromorphic processors can monitor and analyze complicated biological information in real time, including brain activity in brain-computer interfaces and neuroprosthetics. Their capacity to swiftly and precisely handle vast volumes of data makes them perfect for enhancing the accuracy and efficacy of medical diagnosis and therapies. The market for neuromorphic chips is expanding as a result of the healthcare sector's continued embrace of personalized medicine and digital transformation.

Another important element propelling the demand for neuromorphic chips is edge computing. Low-latency processing solutions are needed because IoT devices are producing more data at the edge of networks. Because neuromorphic devices have minimal power consumption and can handle data in real time, they are ideal for edge computing. They lessen the requirement for continuous data transport to central servers by enabling intelligent data analysis and decision-making at the edge. This capacity is pushing the adoption of neuromorphic devices in edge computing scenarios, as it is necessary for applications like industrial automation, smart cities, and remote monitoring.

The market for neuromorphic chips is mostly being driven by the development of autonomous systems, like drones and self-driving cars. For these systems to understand sensor data, make judgments, and traverse their surroundings on their own, they need highly developed computing powers. Neuromorphic processors provide the required computational power and efficiency because of their capacity to process information similarly to the human brain. They make it possible for complicated data inputs to be learned from and decisions to be made in real time, which is crucial for the safe and efficient functioning of autonomous systems. Thus, there is an increasing need for neuromorphic chips due to the growing investment in and acceptance of autonomous technology.

Own It Today – Buy Now! https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-26N15777&lic=single-user

NEUROMORPHIC CHIP MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

With 18.57%, 17.43%, and 17.14% of revenue in 2019, respectively, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, and Eta Compute are the top three manufacturers in the sector.

Due to large R&D expenditures, sophisticated technology infrastructure, and the presence of important industry players, North America leads the world in the neuromorphic chip market. Because of its thriving semiconductor industry and significant emphasis on AI and machine learning advancements, the United States is leading the way. The region's widespread use of cutting-edge technologies in industries including consumer electronics, healthcare, and the automotive sector further supports market expansion. The need for neuromorphic devices in North America is further supported by government programs and funding for cybersecurity and defense applications.

Key Players:

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Eta Compute

Nepes

GrAI Matter Labs

GyrFalcon

aiCTX

BrainChip Holdings

Purchase Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-26N15777/Global_and_India_Neuromorphic_Chip_Market_Report_Forecast_2023_2029

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- The global Organs-on-chips (OOC) market was valued at USD 88 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 622.5 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period 2024-2030

- The global Brain-like Computing Chip market size is projected to reach USD 1436 million by 2028, from USD 13 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 94.7% during 2022-2028.

- Chip Probing Market

- PDMS Chip Market

- Power Monitoring and Reset Chip Market

- Fully Integrated COVID-19 Nucleic Acid Detection Chip Market

- Chip Separator Market

- The global Distributed Feedback Chip market was valued at USD 420 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 762.2 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Heart-on-a-chip Market

- UFS Memory Chip Market

- Soc Chip Market

- Robot Chip Market

- The global market for Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) was estimated to be worth USD 6359 million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 12650 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Brain-on-chip Market

- Kidney-on-a-chip Market

- Discrete Graphics Chip Market

- The global artificial intelligence chip market was valued at USD 11.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 263.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 37.1% from 2022 to 2031.

- The global Ad hoc Network Chip market is projected to reach USD 7822 million in 2029, increasing from USD 4224 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 9.2% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- The data center chip market was valued at USD 11.7 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach USD 45.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2032.

- The global Expression Chip market was valued at USD 878.2 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 980.3 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Automotive Chip Market

- Power Supply in Package and Power Supply on Chip Market

- The big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market was valued at USD 18.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach USD 47.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031.

- The global market for Neuromorphic Computing was estimated to be worth USD 29 million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 732.5 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 55.0% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Neuromorphic Computing and Sensing Market

- Olfactory Neuromorphic Chip Market

- The global Ultra-low Power Neuromorphic Chip market was valued at USD 13 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 172.8 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 45.6% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Image Processing and Recognition Technology Market

- Intelligent Image Scene Recognition Market

- The global artificial intelligence market size was valued at USD 65.48 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 1,581.70 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 38.0% from 2021 to 2030.

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

YOUR FEEDBACK MATTERS: REACH OUT TO US!

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@valuatesreports6753

https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

https://valuatesreportspanish.blogspot.com/

https://valuateskorean.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesgerman.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesreportjapanese.blogspot.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports