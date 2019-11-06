Neuromuscular Injury Patients Benefit from New Gait-Training Technology

PHOENIX, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneGait, a groundbreaking company that designs and builds activity-based therapy tools, today released the Spartan to market. The Spartan is an assistive gait-training tool aimed at transforming the lives of patients who live with a spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury or have suffered from a stroke.

Founder and President of ReneGait, Daniel Campbell, designed the Spartan after sustaining a life-changing spinal cord injury, himself. Campbell invented the Spartan to aid both physical therapists and participants in activity-based therapies.

The Spartan allows the participant to be safely manipulated and achieve a cyclical stepping motion with little to no falling risk. Using external, internal and reaction forces the Spartan helps strengthen atrophied muscles and delivers neuromuscular re-education. With the assistance of the Spartan, participants can practice stepping without upper extremity support, moving from sitting to standing, balance, weight shifts and knee control, and proper posture.

"You don't realize the difficulty of rehabilitation until you are in that room, working to regain motor function yourself," said Campbell. "My rehabilitation faltered when I lacked the tools needed to improve. But I used my challenges and experiences to craft the ideal mechanism to facilitate recovery. Every moment of every day we must choose how to respond, both in time and energy, to invest in our rebellion against our circumstances – the Spartan makes the choice simple."

Gait training is an under-utilized treatment among neuro-rehab clinics in the U.S. but is one of the best ways to practice weight bearing exercises, task specificity, high repetitions, high intensity and external facilitation of neuromuscular activity.

Campbell's mission is to seed a future for the neurologically-impaired to live healthier lives via the industry standardization of activity-based therapy. He intends to continue developing products and grow ReneGait until it is a prominent force for positive change in the slowly-evolving world of neurological rehabilitation.

"To spite our disability, and to claw for a better existence, we move," added Campbell.

The Spartan is available at renegait.com. Visit renegait.com or call 805.876.4248.

About ReneGait

ReneGait, founded by Daniel Campbell, designs and builds groundbreaking tools aimed at transforming the health, spirit and future of spinal cord injury patients, stroke victims, and all those suffering from severe neurological impairment such as cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury, and other temporary or lifelong motor neuron disease. ReneGait's Spartan device is an affordable, effective gait-training product for use in homes, businesses and facilities of patients, therapists and caregivers.

