Neuron ESB Introduces the Peregrine Connect Platform with Enhanced Enterprise Hybrid Integration Capabilities

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuron ESB today announced it has extended its leading integration platform capabilities with the release of Peregrine Connect, a powerful suite of products for designing, connecting and managing enterprise integration. The Peregrine hybrid platform introduces actionable visibility, pin-point diagnostics, end to end design flow, and unified control across your entire set of integration environments. Using Peregrine Connect, organizations can connect their applications, create APIs, and deploy their business processes in minutes. Peregrine's powerful new capabilities, coupled with enhanced user experience, expedite projects across application, data and service integration, and business workflows.

Today, Neuron ESB & Peregrine Connect announces:

Peregrine Connect, a suite of new integration products for designing, connecting, and fully managing enterprise integrations on-premise or in the cloud.

Management Suite, a streamlined end-to-end integration management experience. The Peregrine Management Suite is a web-based portal with sophisticated security management, real-time reporting, alerting, and health monitoring capabilities, all in one place.



Design Studio, design, build, and test end-to-end integration solutions in a fraction of the time. With a bird's eye view of every business flow and drag-and-drop connectivity, it's never been easier or faster to design, manage, and test complex integration flows. Use Peregrine's Design Studio to improve visibility and management of existing Neuron ESB solutions or design all new integration flows.



A new Neuron ESB Patch, provides current Neuron ESB customers with access to leverage Peregrine's powerful new suite of products. Neuron ESB customers will be able to migrate their existing integration environments over to Peregrine quickly and gain all the advantages of new platform capabilities; improved governance, better visibility, alerting, role-based security, and real-time reporting.

Peregrine Connect is also introducing new 30-day free trials. Prospective customers can now visit the Peregrine website and get started with a Management Suite Proof-of-Value.

Neuron ESB was first to introduce an integration platform built exclusively on Microsoft .NET, enabling organizations to leverage existing .NET resources to easily connect systems and applications in a fraction of the time and at a much lower cost compared to more complex integration products. With today's introduction of the Peregrine Hybrid Integration Platform, the company again offers a new powerful platform built on Microsoft .NET Core that reduces deployment and integration from months to a matter of days. Now, IT, developers, and integration teams can achieve higher productivity by leveraging a visual, drag-and-drop, end-to-end design and monitoring tools that simplify integration across the enterprise.

With the addition of Peregrine Connect, Neuron ESB customers now have a comprehensive platform to manage a diverse range of application, service, data and workflow integration projects, along with enhanced security and governance capabilities. The Peregrine platform comes with highly customizable permissions, encryption, password policies, and PCI-compliant out of the box, replacing the need for 3rd party security components.

"We're very excited to announce the launch of our new hybrid integration platform, Peregrine Connect, built on Microsoft .NET Core," said Marty Wasznicky, Vice President of Peregrine Connect/Neuron-ESB. "Neuron ESB has proven time and again that it is possible to dramatically reduce the cost of integration while accelerating the deployment of enterprise integration projects. With the introduction of Peregrine's suite of tools and Neuron ESB's native integration with them, we expect those efficiency gains to rocket to new heights!

New Innovations in June 2019 Platform Release

In addition to introducing the new Peregrine Connect Hybrid Integration Platform, the June Release of Neuron ESB adds several new and enhanced capabilities, including connectors and API runtime, security and management features.

New capabilities in the June 2019 Release include:

Box and HubSpot Connectors

Direct integration with the Peregrine Management Suite

Service rate collection and reporting for APIs

­­­­New Salesforce, Box and HubSpot OAuth Providers

About Peregrine Connect & Neuron ESB

Peregrine Connect & Neuron-ESB are both built on Microsoft .NET and .NET Core and provide real-time, reliable messaging, business processing, workflow, application, and web service integration options for companies that require either on-premise or cloud integration. Peregrine Connect is a comprehensive run time, design time, and management platform that can deploy in the cloud, on-premise, or a distributed (hybrid) topology. With a focus on agility, ease of use, and operational efficiency on the Microsoft Platform, Peregrine Connect effectively lowers the total cost of integration for many organizations around the world, including the Australian Government, Compassion International, Bluecrest Capital, Bahrain Financial, Danmarks Nationalbank and Coronation Fund.

