Neuron EV Launches Modular Electric Trucks

The Neuron EV MET is a multi-functional vehicle with a wide range of applications suited for commercial use. Conceived to be a simple solution for the future of commercial trucking, it drives on a standard truck structure modified to integrate electric propulsion. The smooth yet strong cornered cabin optimizes interior spaciousness and aerodynamic flow to the rear architecture.

The rear of the MET is interchangeable, and suitable for various functions such as urban logistics, sanitation, construction, and mining. The vehicle's structure supports both rigid and articulating truck frames, providing a flexible platform for commercial applications.

The Neuron EV STAR is a multipurpose micro truck set to disrupt the market by creating a new wave of electric car culture. Its clean and minimalistic design is reflective of the company's product philosophy of simply versatile.

"When your purpose is clear, design becomes effortless," says Kevin Lee, Neuron EV's Director of Digital Design. "Character is not something you fabricate. It's innate from the foundation. Simple but complex."

The company labels the Neuron EV STAR as an urban eco truck that radiates with fun personality, while some playfully describe it as a spaceship on wheels. The micro truck is expected to resonate deeply with millennials.

"I want to take this everywhere I go," says Neuron EV Branding Specialist Casey Hyun, adding that today's vehicles lack practicality and prioritize style over function. "People carry their mobile devices everywhere because it empowers their lifestyle," he adds. "We've lost that kind of car culture, and the STAR is Neuron's way of making cars more enjoyable."

Neuron EV views electric vehicle technology as a means to synchronize technology, and nature for the purpose of enriching humanity.

The company's spectrum of products is forming an electric car culture, in line with their mantra of Do More, Have Fun, a phrase that represents a purpose driven culture for the betterment of our society as a whole.

