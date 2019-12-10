Neuron EV Opens Exhibition in Hollywood and Shanghai

The purpose of the exhibitions is to share Neuron EV's global message of forging unity. This includes working together to create the next generation of electric mobility and building real world value through modular and upgradeable automobiles.

Neuron EV's Driven to Be the Change exhibition is a cohesive space created by four themes: Humanity, Innovation, Sustainability, and Technology. These are the company's guiding values in fulfilling its vision to improve humanity through innovation in sustainability using automotive technology.

Humanity

Neuron EV pays tribute to the people who shared their thoughts on transportation, the environment, and the future of mobility, and honors their honesty and passion through this gallery as appreciation for helping mold the vision of making a positive contribution to humanity.

Innovation

This gallery focuses on the company's innovative electric utility vehicles.

The Neuron EV T-ONE is the world's first modular electric utility vehicle with a platform that can take on various truck bodies as well as a van, offering immense value through modular technology; while the Neuron EV TORQ is a pure electric semi-truck developed for the clean energy transformation of the commercial transportation industry.

Sustainability

This display is about how Neuron EV integrates smart production through modular technology, and how it aims to synchronize technology and nature for the future of sustainability. The company believes that renewable and upgradeable solutions are key to reducing waste and managing the lifecycle of product creation.

Technology

This space shows how Neuron EV uses technology as an optimization tool for streamlining production, and how it helps to develop, analyze, and manage productivity quickly, creatively, and efficiently.

Driven to Be the Change will be held at 819 La Cienega, Los Angeles and will open on Monday, December 16th through Sunday, December 22nd from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm daily.

Another Neuron EV exhibition Expanding the Electric Vehicle Landscape recently opened on December 2nd in Shanghai and is open to public from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm daily.

The Neuron EV Hongqiao Exhibition located at 2377 Shenkun Road in the Central Business District of Hongqiao features both the T-ONE and TORQ vehicles, which relocated after the import expo to extend the viewing period.

Neuron EV plans to continue its exhibition of the vehicles around the world including Los Angeles where the company is headquartered.

Please contact pr@neuronev.co or visit www.neuronev.co for more information.

