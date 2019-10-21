Neuron EV Ready to Electrify Upcoming CIIE

Now, there's no denying that electric vehicles have arrived and are here to stay. The reality of electric cars, buses, and trucks dominating the world's roads is not a question of if, but a question of when.

Neuron EV is set to showcase their vision of expanding the value of electric vehicles. The company explains their mission is to create purposeful cars which are truly needed. Furthermore, engaging a holistic approach to renewable transportation, Neuron EV integrates components that are easily interchangeable inside and out.

The STAR most recently displayed Neuron's identity of simple versatility. This was a prime example of a useful vehicle with a clear purpose. One that is environmentally friendly, practical, and timeless.

Next is Neuron EVs premiere of a multi-purpose Electric Utility Vehicle and Electric Semi-Truck at the CIIE exhibition in November.

Utility vehicles are a perennial favorite among consumers who need more from their vehicles than merely driving them from point A to point B. They need a workhorse that can carry loads, deal with inclement weather, and negotiate challenging terrain.

A few years ago, saving the environment was the top value proposition for switching to clean energy transportation. Now, electric vehicles also have the edge in road performance and value for money.

Neuron EV optimizes their value proposition with a diverse line up of simple and versatile vehicles, all of which are multifaceted. This expands their market relevance in personal and commercial transportation.

The company is looking forward to making a connection with their customers as they explain it's the connection which confirms our vision is aligned to customer needs. Neuron EVs forthcoming delivery is on course to revolutionize the automotive industry.

