Neuron EV Releases Teaser for Second Annual CIIE Exhibition

The current EV market is new and rapidly growing but still limited in product offerings. The company's research points to Utility EVs as a brand-new market which will significantly expand the electric vehicle landscape.

Neuron EV plans to lead the utility EV market with a diverse line up of simply versatile vehicles as they have been busy developing upgradeable product modularity. This means Neuron EV products are built for a wide range of applications that span personal and commercial use with easily upgradeable technology. All for the purpose of optimizing value and maintaining relevance.

The advanced R&D process of Neuron EV consists of smart manufacturing processes to provide customers with more value and expedite high quality product delivery. Neuron's upgradeable vehicle technology will be a world's first in Electric Utility Vehicles and significantly reduce the cost of ownership. Customers will experience Neuron EVs competitive advantage directly through authentic product quality.

Founded in 2017 by Edward Lee and Scott Zheng, Neuron is a global corporation built on the principle of creating a positive impact in society through transportation.

A team of experts from the automotive and internet industry united their objective to follow the leadership of Co-founder Edward Lee in building a different mobility solution. One that focuses on the enrichment of humanity by creating what is needed versus adding to what is normal. The company stated our industry needs to remember the history of why the automobile was invented, which they further explained apart from boosting economic growth, automobiles were invented to improve people's lives. As leaders of innovation who inspire problem solving to improve society, disruption matters.

Neuron EVs clear vision to create simple and purposeful vehicles inspired the organization towards revolutionizing the auto industry. The company explained the right step forward is aligning innovation to improving society and working towards sustainability.

The next generation of vehicle manufacturing is progressing towards more streamlined manufacturing as Neuron EV continuously develops and implements solutions to reduce cost and time to market.

Neuron EV technology will be the first of its kind globally, creating a completely new segment which is projected to grow in the upper double digits for the next five to ten years. Neuron EV has a scheduled SOP target with first year volume projections to be disclosed at CIIE.

Casey Hyun, Neuron EV Operations Lead states their target customers are the next generation with distinct taste and individuality-- young professionals who are practical and lead a dynamic lifestyle.

The company's ideal of Do More, Have Fun is aligned with their audience of aspiring intellectuals who will be responsible for the next generation of electric car culture.

