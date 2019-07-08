Neuron EV Unveils the Future of Smart Travel and Residence

The dimensions of a MAP with a 15-foot container home is 6,670mm long, 2,600mm wide, and 3,540mm tall.

MAP is the underlying power structure utilized in a Neuron HUB, an intuitive transportation system announced on May 10. HUB is essentially the combined unit of an upper structure mounted onto MAP.

The primary goal of MAP is to make static structures mobile, thereby expanding their functionality. It's designed to be compatible with standard shipping containers. MAP integrated shipping containers are self-driving spaces with limitless customization.

Interior variations of MAP driven containers include, but are not limited to shops, cafes, restaurants, hotels, and offices. The exterior can also be modified for purpose. One example is the roof which can be upgraded with solar panels to provide utility and recharge the vehicle batteries.

With the integration of MAP, parking garages can easily convert into mobile high rises. This fulfills Neuron EV's mission of using vehicle technology to provide convenience, save resources, and transform communities into efficient infrastructures.

Urban infrastructure needs a system that can efficiently connect people and services, and MAP is the beginning of a holistic solution.

It can convert a simple shipping container into an autonomous mobile residence.

It can modernize a parking garage to house MAP units and transform it into a mobile high rise.

It can integrate a shopping center with that mobile high rise.

With MAP, an unwelcoming parking garage can be marvelously transformed into a booming community.

This technology is integral in building the next generation ecosystem that realizes the vision of smart cities. It's a new paradigm of transportation that aims to usher in the future of smart travel.

The Multipurpose Autonomous Platform is a game-changing breakthrough in transportation infrastructure. "Our company is built on the principle of making a positive impact in our society through transportation. Neuron EV leads with a distinctive vision," said Edward Lee, CEO, Neuron EV.

Neuron EV is currently developing new energy vehicles with plans for an unveiling in the fourth quarter of 2019.

