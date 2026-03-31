Neuron Factory Announces Strategic Investment Round from Leading Technology and AEC Investors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuron Factory, Inc., a company founded by technology leaders from Microsoft and Waymo, today announced a strategic investment round from leading construction technology and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) investors Zacua Ventures, Trimble Inc., Suffolk Technologies, Imad Ventures, and existing investors including Colle Capital. The investment will be used to accelerate delivery of the world's first construction-focused knowledge graph and AI-native platform for the construction industry.

Neuron Factory CTO Salil Pandit and CEO Zaid Kahn Neuron Factory co-founders: CEO Zaid Kahn and CTO Salil Pandi.

Construction, a $14 trillion global industry and one of the least digitized, is entering its AI moment

While construction risk is often associated with jobsite execution, much of the economic trajectory of the project is quietly determined long before the first shovel hits the ground. Pre-construction is where construction projects are interpreted, risk is priced, and contracts are signed. Yet today the process remains deeply fragmented: thousands of documents reviewed manually under time pressure, by siloed teams with limited shared context. Technology has opened a genuine inflection point to address this challenge and construction companies are entering a period of AI adoption to solve it.

Enterprise AI expertise and technical depth to build what pre-construction actually needs

Neuron Factory's team brings together broad domain expertise, ranging from large-scale AI systems and model training to datacenter construction. The company's AI-powered preconstruction platform—designed to streamline workflows, augment teams, and boost productivity across complex large scale construction projects—has already been deployed in production with some of the world's largest and most innovative construction and building technology companies. Unlike point solutions, Neuron Factory's knowledge graph architecture models the relationship and dependencies between documents, teams and decisions, enabling a level of reasoning that keyword or semantic search alone cannot achieve. This structural approach positions the company not as a workflow tool, but as the foundational intelligence substrate upon which AI agents across the construction lifecycle can operate.

Neuron Factory's platform is leveraged every day to streamline ground truth understanding, at-scale risk analysis, interpretation, and discrepancy analysis of drawings across disciplines. Customers can use the platform to generate scopes of work and find key conflicts across the entire pre-construction lifecycle; from the first project meeting to production handoff. It integrates directly with existing tools and processes without requiring a complete digital overhaul or extensive data preparation.

"We're excited to be building an AI-native platform that provides intelligence that is not just tuned to the needs of each company, but is able to work within their organization seamlessly," said Zaid Kahn, CEO and co-founder of Neuron Factory, Inc. "With the first-ever enterprise knowledge graph for construction, we are able to provide meaningful context to support project managers in making better decisions, increasing efficiency, and enabling productivity."

"The next generation of companies transforming construction won't just understand workflows—they'll bring deep technical expertise to build what the industry actually needs. Neuron Factory's team is exactly that, and their execution in building a true knowledge graph for preconstruction has been exceptional." said Vivin Hegde, founding partner of Zacua Ventures.

"With AI-based innovation emerging across nearly every phase of construction, preconstruction remains a white space with potential for disruption," said Chris Stern, vice president and managing director of Trimble Ventures. "Neuron Factory has assembled an exceptional team to address the preconstruction market. Their AI-native platform brings a new level of intelligence to the work that happens before the first shovel hits the ground. We are proud to back them and their compelling opportunity to transform how customers evaluate, select, and win the projects that advance their business priorities."

"Neuron Factory's intense focus and rapid progress in achieving true semantic understanding of construction drawings positions them uniquely within the preconstruction value chain. Their ability to translate design intent into structured, actionable insights has the potential to significantly accelerate risk analysis and inform smarter contracting decisions," said Parker Mundt, partner and head of platform at Suffolk Technologies. "The progress this team has demonstrated during and following their participation in BOOST 6 last year underscores both their momentum and their potential to drive real value to preconstruction teams."

"We are excited to be backing the Neuron Factory team, who have demonstrated exceptional capability in advancing pre-construction globally," said Tatiana Gholmie, founding managing director at Imad Ventures. "We see strong potential for their AI-native platform across Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC, particularly on large-scale, technically complex projects where improved early-stage decision-making can have a meaningful impact on outcomes."

To learn more about Neuron Factory or request a demo, visit https://www.neuronfactory.ai.

About Neuron Factory, Inc.

Neuron Factory is building an AI-native preconstruction platform enabling cross functional teams to collaborate on complex workflows. Founded in 2025, the company's platform leverages a proprietary knowledge graph to orchestrate task execution and decision-making with AI agents. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, Calif., and has offices in London.

SOURCE Neuron Factory