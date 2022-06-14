Neuron23 Appoints Kathy Dong, Pharm.D., MBA to Board of Directors

Experienced pharmaceutical development executive brings track record of advancing preclinical and clinical programs and successful commercial product launches

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuron23™ Inc., an early stage biotechnology company focused on developing precision medicines for genetically defined neurological and immunological diseases, today announced the appointment of Kathy Dong, Pharm.D., MBA, to its board of directors. Dr. Dong, who currently serves as the chief operating officer of Star Therapeutics, has a long track record of leading successful preclinical and clinical development programs and multiple product launches.

"I am thrilled to welcome someone of Kathy's caliber and expertise to Neuron23's board of directors," said Nancy Stagliano, Ph.D., CEO of Neuron23. "For the past 15 years, Kathy has progressed programs into the clinic and to market, many of which have led to significant scientific and medical advances. As a board member, her guidance will help ensure we continue to progress our pipeline to the clinic and ultimately to patients who are in need of new treatment options for neurological and immunological diseases."

In her current role at Star Therapeutics, Dr. Dong oversees a broad range of responsibilities, including corporate and commercial development, portfolio management, and technical operations. Previously, she served as vice president of commercial development at True North Therapeutics. Prior to True North's acquisition by Bioverativ, Inc. and then Sanofi, she advanced numerous programs through preclinical and clinical development. Earlier in her career, Dr. Dong spent nine years at Gilead Sciences where she led the commercial launches of numerous treatments for hepatitis B and C – including SOVALDI® (sofosbuvir) and HARVONI® (ledipasvir/sofosbuvir).

"I'm honored to join the Neuron23 board of directors at this pivotal time," said Dr. Dong. "As Neuron23 prepares to advance NEU-723 into clinical trials for Parkinson's disease and continues to make progress in additional programs, I am excited to work with Dr. Stagliano, our board, and our brilliant team of scientists to bring personalized therapies to patients with limited treatment options."

Dr. Dong earned her Pharm.D. and MBA at the University of New Mexico and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Rutgers University.

About Neuron23™

Neuron23™ Inc. is an early stage biotechnology company focused on developing precision medicines for genetically defined neurological and immunological diseases. Neuron23 combines recent advances in human genetics with a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled drug discovery and biomarker platform to advance therapeutics for devastating diseases. The Company's focus areas are neurodegenerative diseases, neuroinflammatory diseases, and systemic autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Founded in 2018, Neuron23 has assembled a world-class team of experts and entrepreneurs located in South San Francisco, CA. For more information, please visit www.neuron23.com.

SOURCE Neuron23