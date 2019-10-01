Neuronetics® Honors Depression Conquerors For National Depression Awareness Month

"My decade-long battle with depression was lifted within a matter of weeks because of the NeuroStar TMS treatment, and now I no longer suffer from depression," said Molly M., NeuroStar patient advocate. "It's so easy to feel discouraged when you're in the throes of the disease, but there truly is hope. I'm constantly telling people about the TMS technology and am grateful for the opportunity to share my story and let others know they aren't alone. Hopefully my openness will inspire them to not give up, because NeuroStar is out there and it really does change lives."

NeuroStar has helped patients who have not benefited from antidepressant medications, many of whom want to openly talk about their journeys with depression in the hope that their stories inspire others to seek help. These include:

Molly is a former Hollywood producer who suffered from depression for a decade, trying everything from antidepressant medications to alternative medicines and even acupuncture. When nothing helped, she went on a personal quest to find a proven treatment option and discovered TMS therapy. Molly is grateful that 10 years of depression were lifted with just about six weeks of NeuroStar treatments. She is now in remission from depression and wants others to know that recovery is possible.

"Depression is an unfortunate reality for so many, but during this Depression Awareness Month and beyond, we want people to know that they don't have to settle for being 'just OK' and living with their symptoms. The patient testimonials and enthusiasm from these men and women to share their stories so openly reminds us that NeuroStar can be a light where there is darkness," said Chris Thatcher, President and CEO of Neuronetics. "It is inspiring to connect with people like Molly, Mike, Mariah, and Don who are living testimonials of our mission to transform lives. Their bravery and openness will help break the stigma, and we are proud to work alongside them as we strive to educate and increase awareness about Neurostar as a treatment option for depression."

Depression is one of the most common mental health disorders in the U.S.,1 impacting more than 17 million adults1 — although a startling 5.5 million adults in the U.S. treated for depression do not achieve remission with antidepressant medication.2,3,4 There is a clear need for non-drug, non-invasive treatment options like NeuroStar, which can deliver remission from depression. Patients across the country are achieving remission from depression and are passionate about sharing details of their personal journeys in hopes that they inspire others who are struggling to have hope and seek alternative treatments.

About NeuroStar Advanced Therapy

In the United States, NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the market leader in transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), a non-invasive form of neuromodulation. NeuroStar was the first TMS device to receive United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, clearance in 2008 and the first to receive Shonin approval from Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) in 2017 as a proven treatment for adults with MDD for whom medication has not worked. It uses magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain that are underactive in depression.5,6 With more than 2.3 million treatments delivered to more than 66,000 patients to-date, NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the #1 TMS choice of doctors in the United States and is widely available across the United States. It is typically administered daily in a doctor's office for 19 to 37 minutes* over four to six weeks. Unlike electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), NeuroStar is non-invasive and allows patients to resume daily activities immediately following treatment sessions. As a non-drug treatment, it is also free from systemic side effects often associated with antidepressant medications.7

NeuroStar is reimbursed by most commercial and government health plans in the United States, including Medicare and Tricare. In addition, there are programs in place, such as NeuroStar Reimbursement Support, to help patients and providers obtain coverage and reimbursement for NeuroStar Advanced Therapy. Visit www.NeuroStar.com for more information about NeuroStar Advanced Therapy and click here to locate a NeuroStar doctor in the United States.

NeuroStar is also available in Japan and select other countries. NeuroStar became listed for reimbursement under Japan's national health insurance on June 1, 2019. NeuroStar is exclusively distributed in Japan by Teijin Pharma Limited.

NeuroStar is indicated in the United States for the treatment of MDD in adult patients who have failed to receive satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. In an NIMH-funded, independent, randomized controlled trial, patients treated with TMS using a clinical-trial version of the NeuroStar TMS System were 4.2 times more likely to achieve remission compared to patients receiving sham treatment (P = 0.02; odds ratio = 4.05).8 The most common side effect is pain or discomfort at or near the treatment site, which usually resolves within one week. It is contraindicated in people with non-removable conductive metal in or near the head.

Neuronetics® and NeuroStar® are registered trademarks of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM). For more information and full safety and prescribing information, visit www.neurostar.com.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Our first commercial product, the NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The system is cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. NeuroStar is also available in other parts of the world, including Japan, where it is listed under Japan's national health insurance. Additional information can be found at www.neuronetics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in the press regarding Neuronetics, Inc. (the "Company") that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "outlook," "potential," "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "would" and "should" as well as the negative of these terms and similar expressions. These statements include those relating to: the Company's expectations regarding the build out of and demand for its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, including with respect to trends in the incidence of depression, and its expectations or beliefs regarding future applications and development of the System; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing items. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: continued availability and adequacy of coverage and reimbursement from third-party payors for treatments using the Company's products; physician and patient demand for treatments using the Company's products; developments in respect of competing technologies and therapies for the indications that the Company's products treat, including depression; product defects; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its technology; and developments in regulation in the United States, Japan and other applicable jurisdictions. For a discussion of these and other related risks, please refer to the Company's recent SEC filings which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's expectations.

