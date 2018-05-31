Neuronetics, Inc., Maker of NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy, Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Piper Jaffray & Co. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are serving as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC, BTIG, LLC and JMP Securities LLC are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Piper Jaffray & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, via telephone at (800) 747-3924 or via email at prospectus@pjc.com, or from William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606; via telephone at (800) 621-0687 or via email at prospectus@williamblair.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics is a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Its first commercial product, the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The system is cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder, or MDD, that have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements about the company's future plans and other potential future events and may be indicated by words such as, "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "aim" or other similar words. While these forward-looking statements represent the company's current judgment on what the future holds, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the company's beliefs only as of the date of this press release. Neuronetics is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

