Neuronoff Announces Successful First-in-Human Study of Injectrode Technology for Chronic Pain

News provided by

Neuronoff

31 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

CLEVELAND, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuronoff, Inc., an innovative medical device company focused on simplifying neuromodulation, today announced the successful completion of the first-in-human implant of the Injectrode®. This milestone in chronic pain management involved two study participants receiving the minimally invasive injectable electrode, targeting peripheral nerve branches in the lumbar lower back — a key area for novel lower back pain treatments. This achievement signifies a significant advancement in minimally invasive neuromodulation therapies.

The study, led by Principal Investigator Dr. Amol Soin, demonstrated the Injectrode's potential to revolutionize chronic pain treatment by providing a minimally invasive, transcutaneously stimulated alternative to traditional neuromodulation therapies. "The ease of placement of the Injectrode in this initial study is incredibly promising," said Dr. Soin. "This simple needle-based approach is poised to give patients and physicians a viable early treatment option that isn't a steroid injection or pharmacological solution."

Manfred Franke, CEO of Neuronoff, expressed his enthusiasm for the study's outcomes and the company's future direction. "This successful start of our lumbar peripheral nerve stimulation study marks a significant milestone for Neuronoff. It represents a major step toward our goal of reducing the barriers to entry for neuromodulation-based treatments by addressing the common patient concern about the surgery often required for chronic neuromodulation. The Injectrode is designed as a simple-to-place, chronic lead that is virtually invisible from the outside, preserving patient privacy. The aesthetic result of a fully injected lead, without any protruding wires or bulges, is a remarkable improvement over what we have available in the clinic today," Franke stated.

Dr. Krishnan Chakravarthy, a member of Neuronoff's Clinical Advisory Board, echoed the sentiment, highlighting the importance of this advancement for the medical field. "The Injectrode represents a much-needed innovation in the neuromodulation space. Placing the lead via an 18-gauge needle offers a major advantage to the patient as we typically don't see scars after a needle injection in contrast to what we may see with surgery. The success of this study brings us closer to offering a simpler solution for patients suffering from chronic pain, and changes the peripheral nerve stimulation paradigm," said Dr. Chakravarthy.

The Injectrode is designed for peripheral nerve stimulation and is a pioneer for minimally invasive transcutaneous stimulation. The vision is to provide patients who suffer from chronic pain with a simple treatment option that doesn't involve drugs or invasive surgeries. This first-in-human study underscores the Injectrode's potential to activate nerve targets effectively, with minimal or no off-target muscle activation, and thereby treat chronic lower back pain.

For more information about Neuronoff and the Injectrode technology, please visit www.neuronoff.com.

About Neuronoff

Neuronoff, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is at the forefront of neuromodulation innovation, specializing in minimally invasive solutions for chronic pain management. Neuronoff is dedicated to creating a more accessible, drug-free choice for patients with its flagship product, the Injectrode®. This technology represents a significant leap forward in offering simple and effective alternatives to traditional pain management therapies.

Media Contact: Manfred Franke, [email protected]

SOURCE Neuronoff

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.