Neuropathic Pain Markets, 2017-2018 & 2019-2026 - Pfizer Leads Industry Sponsors with the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by Allergan

This Market Spotlight report covers the neuropathic pain market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, recent events and analyst opinion, clinical trials, upcoming events, probability of success, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and asset acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts

Key Takeaways

The report estimates that in 2017, there were 425.2 million prevalent cases of neuropathic pain in adults aged 20 years and older worldwide, and forecaststhat number to increase to 476.2 million prevalent cases by 2026.

Asia is estimated to have had the largest number of prevalent cases in 2017, driven by population size, while having the lowest prevalence proportion (98.1 million cases; 3.20%).

is estimated to have had the largest number of prevalent cases in 2017, driven by population size, while having the lowest prevalence proportion (98.1 million cases; 3.20%). The marketed drugs in the neuropathic pain space target sodium channels, voltage-gated calcium channels, and transient receptor potential vanilloid receptor 1. These drugs are administered via the oral route, except for Qutenza, which is available as a topical formulation.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for neuropathic pain are in Phase I. Therapies in development for neuropathic pain focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of pipeline drugs in early- and mid-stage development are administered orally, with the remainder being intravenous, intramuscular, intraarticular, intrathecal, intradermal, subcutaneous, and topical formulations.

A new partnership for V158866 is the only high-impact upcoming event in the neuropathic pain space. The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I neuropathic pain asset is 0.9%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 33.3%. Drugs, on average, take 8.8 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.6 years in the overall neurology space.

There have been 25 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving neuropathic pain drugs during 2014-19, eight of which occurred in 2015. The exclusive licensing agreement in 2015 between Depomed and Janssen for the acquisition of the US rights to Nucynta for $1.05bn was the largest deal during the period.

was the largest deal during the period. The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 69% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 31% in Phase III-IV.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of neuropathic pain clinical trials globally. The UK leads the major EU markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia .

has the top spot in . Clinical trial activity in the neuropathic pain space is dominated by completed trials. Pfizer has the highest number of completed clinical trials for neuropathic pain, with 230 trials.

Pfizer leads industry sponsors with by far the highest number of clinical trials for neuropathic pain, followed by Allergan.

Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW



KEY TAKEAWAYS



DISEASE BACKGROUND

Subtypes



TREATMENT

Antidepressants

Antiepileptics

Cannabinoids

Opioids

Topical or focal therapies



EPIDEMIOLOGY

Limitations of neuropathic pain prevalence estimates



MARKETED DRUGS



PIPELINE DRUGS



RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

VX-150 for Neuropathic Pain (December 18, 2018)

CNTX-4975 for Neuropathic Pain (November 07, 2017)



KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS



PARENT PATENTS



REVENUE OPPORTUNITY



CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase



BIBLIOGRAPHY



