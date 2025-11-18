Neuropathy Action Foundation Releases White Paper Highlighting Advances in Neuropathy Clinical Trials

Report Explains Where Research Stands, What's Changing, and Why Patient Involvement Matters

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Neuropathy Action Foundation (NAF), a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring neuropathy patients have access to the treatments necessary to improve their quality of life, today released a new white paper, "Clinical Trials for Neuropathy: Looking Ahead." The paper looks at how clinical trials are developing and why participation remains a critical part of discovering new therapies.

"We are proud to release Clinical Trials for Neuropathy: Looking Ahead," said Dominick Spatafora, NAF board president. "This study helped us take a closer look at what's working, what's emerging, and how we can continue to move toward treating and preventing neuropathy."

The report explores on the categories that trials are currently underway: medication and biologics, regenerative or gene-related therapies, nerve-stimulation devices, and technology like virtual-reality programs or wearable monitors.

The investigation also highlights innovation in the field, including precision medicine, AI tools, and new trial designs that may shorten the time it takes to understand whether a treatment works.

Despite the promising aspects in neuropathic treatments federal funding is a concern. While the biopharmaceutical industry invested more than $200 billion in research and development in 2024, recent federal budget cuts have reduced public funding for neuropathy research. This gap puts greater pressure on private investment and patient participation to keep new therapies moving forward.

The study further outlines the importance in patient representation. Many communities especially older adults, women, and people from racial and ethnic minority groups remain underrepresented in neuropathy trials. The paper points out that the reasons are usually practical ones: transportation, lack of clear information, language differences, or simply not knowing a trial exists.

"Inclusivity is not just a scientific priority, it's a moral one," said Spatafora. "If we want treatments that work for everyone, then everyone needs a fair chance to participate. Breaking down barriers and expanding outreach will make future therapies stronger, safer, and more effective."

The paper closes by encouraging more conversation between clinicians, caregivers and patients. Community groups and advocates can also help by sharing trustworthy trial information and encouraging more people to ask questions.

To access the full white paper, please visit www.neuropathyaction.org or click here.

About Neuropathy Action Foundation

The Neuropathy Action Foundation (NAF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit, is dedicated to ensuring neuropathy patients obtain the necessary resources to access individualized treatment to improve their quality of life. The NAF increases awareness among physicians, the general public and public policy officials that neuropathy can potentially be a serious, widespread and disabling condition, which may be treatable when appropriate medical care is provided. http://www.neuropathyaction.org/

SOURCE Neuropathy Action Foundation