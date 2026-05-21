Former Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of RadNet, one of the largest outpatient imaging providers in the United States

Appointment expected to strengthen clinical validation, global expansion, and competitiveness in neuroimaging AI

SEOUL, South Korea, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurophet (Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim), an artificial intelligence (AI) solution company for brain disorders diagnosis and treatment, today announced the appointment of Lawrence N. Tanenbaum, MD, FACR, as Scientific Advisor.

Neurophet Appoints Globally Renowned Imaging AI Expert Dr. Lawrence N. Tanenbaum as Scientific Advisor

Dr. Tanenbaum is a globally recognized leader in neuroradiology and enterprise imaging, with more than 30 years of experience spanning clinical practice, academic research, and healthcare technology innovation. He is widely recognized for his leadership in enterprise imaging, artificial intelligence deployment, and radiology operations across large-scale healthcare platforms.

Most recently, Dr. Tanenbaum served as Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at RadNet, one of the largest outpatient imaging providers in the United States, where he led imaging technology strategy and AI integration initiatives across a national imaging network. During his tenure, he played a key role in deploying AI-enabled workflow transformation, imaging standardization, and remote operations technologies that improved operational efficiency and scalability.

Prior to RadNet, Dr. Tanenbaum served as Director of MRI, CT & Advanced Imaging and Associate Professor of Radiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, where he led advanced neuroradiology and imaging innovation programs.

Dr. Tanenbaum is also a Fellow of the American College of Radiology (ACR) and has served on the Roster of Distinguished Scientific Advisors of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Throughout his career, he has held advisory and leadership roles across more than 20 AI and imaging companies, while contributing extensively to multicenter clinical validation studies and AI-driven imaging innovation.

Through this appointment, Neurophet aims to further strengthen the clinical applicability and scientific credibility of its AI-powered neuroimaging technologies. The company also plans to leverage Dr. Tanenbaum's extensive global clinical and industry network, particularly in the United States, to expand collaborations with leading healthcare institutions and industry partners worldwide.

"Neurophet possesses an impressive combination of technological innovation and strategic vision," said Dr. Tanenbaum. "I look forward to contributing to the advancement of AI-powered imaging technologies that can deliver meaningful clinical value and improve patient care in real-world practice."

"Dr. Tanenbaum is one of the world's foremost experts at the intersection of medical imaging and artificial intelligence," said Jake Junkil Been, Co-CEO of Neurophet. "We expect his appointment to further strengthen the global clinical credibility of our technologies and accelerate our expansion across the U.S. and broader global markets."

About Neurophet

Neurophet specializes in developing solutions for diagnosis support, treatment guides, and treatment devices targeting brain disorders based on cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company was founded in 2016 by Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim, who developed the next-generation neuro-navigation system.

Major products include brain MRI analysis software "Neurophet AQUA", PET Image Quantitative Analysis Software "Neurophet SCALE PET", Brain imaging treatment planning software for electric and magnetic brain stimulation "Neurophet tES/TMS LAB", Alzheimer's Disease treatment prescription and monitoring software "Neurophet AQUA AD" for tracking treatment efficacy and side effects, and Multiple Sclerosis image analysis software "Neurophet AQUA MS".

Neurophet has set its top priority to helping patients suffering from brain disorders. Based on expertise in neuroscience, Neurophet will continue to challenge and grow to explore the human brain's health and pioneer solutions for brain diseases with AI technology.

SOURCE Neurophet