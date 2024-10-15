Neurophet-AriBio to develop ‘Next-Gen Platform for Alzheimer's diagnosis’

- Neurophet's brain MRI analysis technology incorporates fluid biomarker data from AriBio's global Phase 3 clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease

- Collaborates leveraging Neurophet's medical image analysis technology and AriBio's clinical trial data analysis expertise

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurophet, an artificial intelligence (AI) solution company for brain disease, announced its collaboration with AriBio, a biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, to develop next-generation platform for Alzheimer's diagnosis.

The collaboration aims to develop a new Alzheimer's diagnostic platform by integrating Neurophet's brain image analysis technology using MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) with fluid biomarker data from AriBio's global Phase 3 clinical trial for early Alzheimer's disease. AriBio's platform team with clinical trial data analytics capabilities will collaborate with Neurophet's AI team on developing this advanced diagnostic platform.

The conventional method to diagnosing Alzheimer's disease typically involves amyloid-PET (positron emission tomography) scan or CSF (cerebrospinal fluid) test to detect cortical amyloid beta deposition and confirm the presence of Alzheimer's. However, amyloid-PET scans are relatively expensive, and the CSF test involves a lumbar puncture, where a long needle is inserted between the vertebrae to drain fluid, which causes pain and requires time for recovery. These limitations result in lower medical accessibility for patients.

To address these challenges, Neurophet and AriBio are developing a new diagnostic platform. The plan is to create a platform that can predict the risk of amyloid beta protein positivity early by conducting MRI analysis and blood-based biomarker tests before amyloid-PET scans. This approach aims to reduce unnecessary amyloid-PET scans and actively utilize a more accessible Alzheimer's disease testing method.

"By participating in AriBio's global Phase 3 clinical trial of AR1001, a broad range of medical data will be obtained to achieve meaningful research outcomes in various fields." said Jake Junkil Been, CEO of Neurophet. "If this platform is successfully developed, it could significantly reduce medical costs associated with dementia diagnosis and treatment, while also improving patient convenience."

Jai Jun Choung, CEO of AriBio stated, "AriBio is working on a safe and easy-to-take oral tablet to ensure accessibility and convenience for Alzheimer's disease patients and their families, and we hope to further enhance diagnostic accessibility through our collaboration with Neurophet."

Neurophet has entered into an agreement with AriBio to participate in the global phase 3 clinical trial of AR1001, an oral treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Neurophet plays a key role in identifying eligible patients for the trial and assessing the treatment effect of AR1001 using its brain imaging analysis technology. In addition, the two companies are conducting joint research and business development by utilizing the medical image, blood, and CSF data obtained from the large-scale, multinational AR1001 clinical trials.

About Neurophet

Neurophet has specialized in developing solutions for diagnosis support, treatment guides, and treatment devices targeting brain diseases based on cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company was founded in 2016 by Jake Junkil Been, CEO, and Donghyeon Kim, CTO, who developed the next-generation neuro-navigation system.

Major products include brain MRI analysis software "Neurophet AQUA", brain PET image analysis (PET tracer deposition) software "Neurophet SCALE PET", brain imaging treatment planning software for electric and magnetic brain stimulation "Neurophet tES/TMS LAB".

Neurophet has set its top priority to helping patients suffering from brain diseases. Based on expertise in neuroscience, Neurophet will continue to challenge and grow to explore the human brain's health and pioneer solutions for brain diseases with AI technology.

