Neurophet introduces AI-powered brain imaging analysis technology at AD/PD 2024

- Showcases brain imaging analysis technology with key products Neurophet AQUA and Neurophet SCALE PET

- Aims to commercialize ARIA analysis and amyloid-positive prediction technology

SEOUL, South Korea, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurophet, an artificial intelligence (AI) solution company for brain disease, announced its participation in the international conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases and related neurological disorders (AD/PD 2024).

At this conference, Neurophet will introduce Alzheimer's disease treatment related technologies planned to be commercialized such as analysis of the side effect and amyloid-positive prediction. Especially, attendees would be able to experience technology that analyzes the side effect through prototype demonstration.

Neurophet introduces AI-powered brain imaging analysis technology at ADPD 2024

Neurophet will also showcase key products brain MRI analysis software "Neurophet AQUA" and brain PET image analysis software "Neurophet SCALE PET".

Neurophet AQUA analyzes brain atrophy and white matter hyperintensities (WMH) found in brain MRI of most Alzheimer's disease patients. Neurophet SCALE PET provides quantitative regional amyloid beta deposition, known as the causative agent of Alzheimer's disease, using PET images.

Alzheimer's disease treatments such as lecanemab and donanemab are anti-amyloid antibody drugs that reduce beta-amyloid proteins in the brain, but the side effect ARIA (Amyloid-Related Imaging Abnormalities) has been consistently observed in patients treated with these drugs. Neurophet plans to launch total solution for Alzheimer's disease treatment including ARIA analysis, since Neurophet has the technology to analyze ARIA.

Also, an amyloid-PET scan is needed to observe cortical amyloid beta deposition. Neurophet is developing the technology to predict amyloid positivity through MR images before scanning amyloid-PET. The strategy is to reduce medical costs incurred by unnecessary amyloid-PET scans and to provide analysis services supporting clinical trials to reduce cost and time in the clinical trials of Alzheimer's disease treatment.

"Neurophet's technology is expected to play a key role in clinical trials, prescription, side effect monitoring, and prognosis observation of Alzheimer's disease treatment," said CEO Jake Junkil Been of Neurophet. "Neurophet will focus on advancing technology and commercializing solution for the treatment."

He added, "By promoting our cutting-edge technology at AD/PD 2024 which we first participate, we aim further engagements with potential customers for global business opportunities."

AD/PD is one of the leading events in the field of neurodegenerative disorders including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. It starts on the 5th and runs until the 9th in Lisbon, Portugal.

About Neurophet

Neurophet has specialized in developing solutions for diagnosis support, treatment guides, and treatment devices targeting brain diseases based on cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company was founded in 2016 by Jake Junkil Been, CEO, and Donghyeon Kim, CTO, who developed the next-generation neuro-navigation system.

Major products include brain MRI analysis software "Neurophet AQUA", brain PET image analysis (PET tracer deposition) software "Neurophet SCALE PET", brain imaging treatment planning software for electric and magnetic brain stimulation "Neurophet tES/TMS LAB", and cloud-based brain imaging analysis research tool "Neurophet SegPlus".

Neurophet has set its top priority to helping patients suffering from brain diseases. Based on expertise in neuroscience, Neurophet will continue to challenge and grow to explore the human brain's health and pioneer solutions for brain diseases with AI technology.

