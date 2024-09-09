- Neurophet accelerates global expansion for research and partnership in AI-driven brain image analysis

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurophet, an artificial intelligence (AI) solution company for brain disease, announced that Neurophet and NTU (Nanyang Technological University) Singapore have been recognized in the Asian Society Against Dementia (ASAD) conference for their joint research.

Neurophet has signed a joint research agreement partnering with the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, NTU in Singapore, to analyze data from the Dementia Research Centre.

Neurophet-NTU Singapore recognized for outstanding joint research

Through this collaboration, Neurophet and NTU conducted joint research on automatic brain segmentation using "Neurophet AQUA".

Neurophet AQUA is AI-based brain MRI analysis software that segments and analyzes brain MRIs in 5 minutes and boasts a high analysis success rate. It analyzes and provides consistent results regardless of race, age, and gender.

The main aim of this study is to validate the use of the Neurophet AQUA segmentation and WMH quantification software in a Southeast Asian community-based cohort of cognitively normal, MCI (Mild cognitive impairment), and dementia subjects.

The study found that Neurophet AQUA offers several advantages such as shorter processing time and higher robustness. Also, its segmentation capabilities have been meticulously developed and validated for both East-Asian and Caucasian populations.

"This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to enhance our impact especially in Southeast Asia," said CEO Jake Junkil Been of Neurophet. "We will do our best to ensure that our products can be actively used across the market."

The study "Automatic Brain Segmentation with AQUA: A Comparative Validation Study in the Southeast Asian BIOCIS Cohort" was presented with the Young Investigator Award at ASAD conference and will be published in an international Journal.

About Neurophet

Neurophet has specialized in developing solutions for diagnosis support, treatment guides, and treatment devices targeting brain diseases based on cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company was founded in 2016 by Jake Junkil Been, CEO, and Donghyeon Kim, CTO, who developed the next-generation neuro-navigation system.

Major products include brain MRI analysis software "Neurophet AQUA", brain PET image analysis (PET tracer deposition) software "Neurophet SCALE PET", brain imaging treatment planning software for electric and magnetic brain stimulation "Neurophet tES/TMS LAB".

Neurophet has set its top priority to helping patients suffering from brain diseases. Based on expertise in neuroscience, Neurophet will continue to challenge and grow to explore the human brain's health and pioneer solutions for brain diseases with AI technology.

