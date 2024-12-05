Neurophet to Participate in RSNA 2024: Unveiling Multiple Sclerosis Analysis Technology with Neurophet AQUA

Demonstrates MS Analysis Technology, Recently Secured FDA 510(k) Clearance

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurophet, an artificial intelligence (AI) solution company for brain disease, announced its participation in the Radiological Society of North America 2024 (RSNA 2024).

At this conference, Neurophet unveiled its brain MRI analysis software, 'Neurophet AQUA', now enhanced with MS analysis functionality, for the first time. This product recently received additional FDA 510(k) Clearance.

The MS analysis technology quantifies lesions and structural changes, enabling precise measurement of lesion count, volume, and progression. This enables objective assessment of treatment efficacy by confirming changes in lesions following the prescription of MS treatment. Notably, it delivers robust segmentation across both 2D and 3D imaging methods of T2-FLAIR MRI at 1.5T and 3.0T, while also enabling volumetric analysis of brain regions without requiring 3D T1 imaging.

Neurophet also showcased the total solution for Alzheimer's disease treatment, 'Neurophet AQUA AD', at the exhibition booth. Neurophet AQUA AD provides comprehensive brain imaging biomarker analysis features required during the administration of anti-amyloid treatments by quantitatively analyzing MRI (magnetic resonance images) and PET (positron emission tomography) images.

It supports evaluating patient eligibility for treatment, monitoring ARIA (amyloid-related imaging abnormalities), and analyzing treatment effects based on the reduction of amyloid beta deposited in the brain, aiding decisions on whether to continue, pause, or discontinue treatment.

In the AI Theater session, Jake Junkil Been, Co-CEO of Neurophet, delivered an oral presentation on the topic of "Neurophet in the Alzheimer's Paradigm Shift Era." He emphasized the importance of utilizing AI technology for the early detection and monitoring of ARIA to enhance the efficacy and safety of Alzheimer's disease treatments.

"Our focus remains on advancing the technological capabilities required to meet global demands in areas such as MS and Alzheimer's disease treatments," said Jake Junkil Been, Co-CEO of Neurophet. "The debut of Neurophet AQUA's MS analysis capabilities at RSNA, following FDA 510k clearance, marks a significant step in our strategy to expand our presence in international markets."

RSNA is the world's leading radiology conference, bringing a wide range of medical imaging devices and newly emerged innovative technologies. Experts and professionals from academia, healthcare, and industry in the field of radiology worldwide gathered, which took place in Chicago, USA, from December 1st to 5th this year.

About Neurophet

Neurophet has specialized in developing solutions for diagnosis support, treatment guides, and treatment devices targeting brain diseases based on cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company was founded in 2016 by Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim, who developed the next-generation neuro-navigation system.

Major products include brain MRI analysis software "Neurophet AQUA", brain PET image analysis (PET tracer deposition) software "Neurophet SCALE PET", brain imaging treatment planning software for electric and magnetic brain stimulation "Neurophet tES/TMS LAB".

Neurophet has set its top priority to helping patients suffering from brain diseases. Based on expertise in neuroscience, Neurophet will continue to challenge and grow to explore the human brain's health and pioneer solutions for brain diseases with AI technology.

