SEOUL, South Korea, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurophet, an artificial intelligence (AI) solution company for brain disease, announced that it presented research study on brain stimulation simulation related to Alzheimer's disease at OHBM (Organization for Human Brain Mapping) Annual Meeting 2024.

Neurophet to present brain stimulation simulation study at OHBM 2024

Additionally, Neurophet showcased brain MRI analysis software "Neurophet AQUA" and "Neurophet tESplan Plus". Neurophet tESplan Plus is a product for research use that includes stroke affected region analysis feature in the existing brain imaging treatment planning software for electric brain stimulation "Neurophet tES LAB", and is currently scheduled to be launched.

As the Alzheimer's disease treatment market grows, many studies have reported that transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) can help enhance cognitive function in patients with Alzheimer's disease (AD). Previous studies have used the same brain electrical stimulation method for patients with AD and cognitively normal individuals (CN). In this case, the treatment effect may be reduced because the target brain area cannot be sufficiently stimulated due to brain atrophy.

Neurophet presented a poster on "Differences in transcranial direct current stimulation-induced electrical fields according to Alzheimer's disease and gender: An in-silico study." This study investigated the differences in tDCS-induced electric field when applying the same tDCS stimulation method for patients with AD and cognitively normal individuals.

The study used Neurophet AQUA and Neurophet tES LAB to generate a 3D model and conducted the simulation applying the same stimulation method to both groups. The results showed that electric field intensities by brain regions for AD groups are different with CN groups.

Since previous studies have shown the magnitudes of neurophysiological modulations induced by tDCS were significantly associated with simulation-based electric field strengths, differences in electric field intensities between CN and AD are likely to lead to differences in clinical effectiveness. This suggests the need for an optimized method of tDCS stimulation considering anatomical differences in patients with AD, and it demonstrates that optimized tDCS stimulation may help enhance tDCS effectiveness and improve cognitive function.

"We have showcased our advanced brain stimulation simulation products and research at OHBM, a traditional global conference that brings scholars specializing in the brain," said CEO Jake Junkil Been of Neurophet. "We also have had in-depth discussions with researchers who are passionate about brain stimulation technology for treating Alzheimer's disease as the market grows in particular."

The OHBM is an international society dedicated to advancing the understanding of the human brain using neuroimaging. It was first held in Paris, France in 1995, and it has been held in major cities around the world every June. This year, it starts on the 23rd and runs until the 27th at COEX in Seoul.

About Neurophet

Neurophet has specialized in developing solutions for diagnosis support, treatment guides, and treatment devices targeting brain diseases based on cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company was founded in 2016 by Jake Junkil Been, CEO, and Donghyeon Kim, CTO, who developed the next-generation neuro-navigation system.

Major products include brain MRI analysis software "Neurophet AQUA", brain PET image analysis (PET tracer deposition) software "Neurophet SCALE PET", brain imaging treatment planning software for electric and magnetic brain stimulation "Neurophet tES/TMS LAB".

Neurophet has set its top priority to helping patients suffering from brain diseases. Based on expertise in neuroscience, Neurophet will continue to challenge and grow to explore the human brain's health and pioneer solutions for brain diseases with AI technology.

