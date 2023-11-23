Neurophet to showcase brain image analysis technology at RSNA 2023

News provided by

Neurophet

23 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

- Introducing Alzheimer's disease related brain image analysis technology including Neurophet AQUA and Neurophet SCALE PET

- Plans to launch analysis technology for infant brain image and cerebrovascular disease

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurophet, an artificial intelligence (AI) solution company for brain disease, announced on the 23rd that Neurophet would participate in the Radiological Society of North America 2023 (RSNA 2023). Neurophet plans to share the achievements of brain image analysis technology related to dementia treatments prepared over the past year.

Continue Reading
Neurophet to showcase brain image analysis technology at RSNA 2023
Neurophet to showcase brain image analysis technology at RSNA 2023

Neurophet will showcase flagship products, brain MRI analysis software "Neurophet AQUA" and brain PET scan analysis software "Neurophet SCALE PET". Through the onsite demonstration, attendees could experience AI-powered brain image analysis technology, which will be launched in the future such as analysis of Alzheimer's disease treatment side effects.

Alzheimer's disease treatments such as Leqembi, fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this year, are new drugs that reduce beta-amyloid proteins in the brain. ARIA (Amyloid-Related Imaging Abnormalities) side effects can occur while taking the drugs, and the symptoms include edema and hemorrhages. Neurophet plans to launch ARIA analysis product next year and will introduce the technology at the booth as well.

Neurophet is set to present at AI Theater and Scientific Poster Session based on the studies of brain analysis technology related to Alzheimer's disease. The medical director of Neurophet will give presentations on the topic of "How to be Prepared for the Real-World Amyloid Target Drug Prescriptions: ARIA, Amyloid Positivity and Beyond" at AI Theater.

The other study "White Matter Lesion Asymmetry-An Indicator of Amyloid PET Positivity in Mild Cognitive Impairment Patients" will be presented at the Scientific Poster Session.

"Neurophet prepared demonstrations of various technologies to analyze infant brain image and cerebrovascular disease, which will be launched in the future in addition to Alzheimer's disease at RSNA" said CEO Jake Junkil Been of Neurophet. "Based on Neurophet's brain image analysis technology encompassing the entire brain disease, we will intensify our efforts in sales and marketing to lead to meaningful business results."

The RSNA, celebrating its 109th anniversary this year, is the world's largest radiology society, attracting experts and officials from academia, medicine, and industry worldwide to share the latest studies and achievements. RSNA takes place in Chicago, USA annually, which starts this year on the 26th (local time) and runs until the 30th.

About Neurophet

Neurophet has specialized in developing solutions for diagnosis support, treatment guides, and treatment devices targeting brain diseases based on cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company was founded in 2016 by Jake Junkil Been, CEO, and Donghyeon Kim, CTO, who developed the next-generation neuro-navigation system.

Major products include brain MRI analysis software "Neurophet AQUA", brain PET scan analysis (PET tracer deposition) software "Neurophet SCALE PET", brain imaging treatment planning software for electric and magnetic brain stimulation "Neurophet tES/TMS LAB", and cloud-based brain imaging analysis research tool "Neurophet SegPlus".

Neurophet has set its top priority to helping patients suffering from brain diseases. Based on expertise in neuroscience, Neurophet will continue to challenge and grow to explore the human brain's health and pioneer solutions for brain diseases with AI technology.

SOURCE Neurophet

Also from this source

Neurophet, the first company in Korea, selected by Roche Diagnostics for Startup Creasphere's APAC innovation program

Neurophet, the first company in Korea, selected by Roche Diagnostics for Startup Creasphere's APAC innovation program

Neurophet, an artificial intelligence (AI) solution company for brain disease, announced its participation in the global startup innovation program...
Neurophet to unveil brain image analysis technology related to treatment of Alzheimer's disease at AAIC 2023

Neurophet to unveil brain image analysis technology related to treatment of Alzheimer's disease at AAIC 2023

Neurophet, an artificial intelligence (AI) solution company for brain disease, announced its participation in the Alzheimer's Association...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.