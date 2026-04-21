Neurophos Enters Hypergrowth Phase After $110M Series A

Neurophos Triples in Headcount Following $110M Series A, Expanding Leadership Team, Advisory Board, and Physical Footprint

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurophos, a leader in photonic AI chip technology, today announced it has nearly tripled in headcount since closing its $110M Series A round in January 2026. In less than six months, the company has grown by nearly 3x — a trajectory that reflects both the importance and the opportunity for next-generation AI compute infrastructure.

The latest wave of hires brings deep industry experience to Neurophos across multiple engineering disciplines, with leaders joining from companies including NVIDIA, Meta, Qualcomm, Intel, Infinera, Luminar, and Magic Leap.

Recent Key Hires

Fu-Tai An - VP of VLSI

Fu-Tai brings senior leadership experience from Infinera and Nokia, where he drove VLSI and photonics programs as VP of Engineering. He has over 20 years of experience in the design and development of analog/mixed-signal ICs.

Suohai Mei - VP of Product Engineering

Suohai most recently led teams developing photonics products at NVIDIA as Director of CPO Engineering. He previously led teams at Intel and Finisar. He has 30 years of experience leading product engineering to bring new hardware to volume production.

Anshul Jain - Director of Technical Program Management

Anshul has spent over 20 years bringing complex hardware to market. Over the last 8 years, he has built the TPM team at Magic Leap for next-gen optics, photonics, and integrations as the Sr. Director of Technical Program Management.

Yuchun Zhou - Director of Silicon Photonics

Yuchun brings over a decade of cutting-edge photonic IC development experience to Neurophos from Lumentum, Infinera, and Intel, where he led PIC development for 1.6T pluggable optics as the Technical Lead for Silicon Photonics and PIC development.

Tsachy Holovinger - Director of Quality, Reliability, and Failure Analysis.

Tsachy joins from Intel, where he was a Lead Foundry Quality and Reliability Engineer and spent over a decade leading reliability, yield, and process integration for Xeon processors. He brings over 20 years of experience in scaling IC production.

Kelvin Goveas - Sr. Principal Processor Architect

Kelvin has spent over 30 years working on core architecture for high-performance processors. Most recently, he spent 6 years at Ventana Micro, which was recently acquired by Qualcomm, as a Principal Engineer working on RISC-V architectures.

New Strategic Advisor

Neurophos is also adding Doug Wightman to its Strategic Advisory Board. Doug is the co-founder and former CEO of Groq, the AI hardware company recently acquired by NVIDIA in a landmark $20B transaction. With a deep background in chip architecture, high-performance computing, and company building, Doug brings invaluable expertise in scaling AI hardware businesses from early innovation to global deployment.

Expanding Footprint

In step with its headcount growth, Neurophos is expanding its physical presence. The company is establishing a new engineering site in Redwood City, CA, to build co-located teams that will accelerate chip development timelines. Neurophos is also moving into a new headquarters in Austin, Texas, to accommodate its rapid growth. Both locations will serve as hubs for continued hiring across the organization.

Looking Ahead

"We have the leadership, the space, and the momentum to build something extraordinary. We're bringing in talent at every level — from technical leads to VPs — and across the full spectrum of engineering disciplines required to commercialize photonic AI at scale. This is a rare opportunity to build the future of compute from the inside," said Patrick Bowen, CEO of Neurophos.

With headcount expected to double again by the end of 2026, Neurophos offers a rare chance to help build the future of photonic AI. Explore open roles at https://www.neurophos.com/careers.

About Neurophos

Neurophos Inc. is an Austin-based semiconductor company developing high-performance, energy-efficient photonic AI inference chips. Founded by Dr. Patrick Bowen and Dr. Andrew Traverso, the team includes industry veterans from NVIDIA, Apple, Samsung, Intel, AMD, Meta, ARM, Micron, Mellanox, Lightmatter, and more. For details, visit www.neurophos.com.

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SOURCE Neurophos