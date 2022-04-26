Neurophotonics Market Size to Grow by USD 397.53 Million| Evolving Opportunities with Bruker Corp., Cairn Research Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, Femtonics Ltd., HemoPhotonics SL among others | Technavio

Neurophotonics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 397.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Spain, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bruker Corp., Cairn Research Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, Femtonics Ltd., HemoPhotonics SL, Hitachi Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., Intelligent Imaging Innovations Inc., ISS Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Leica Microsystems, Nanoscope Technologies LLC, Nikon Corp., NIRx Medical Technologies LLC, Olympus Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., fNIR Devices LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vielight Inc., and Artinis Medical Systems Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Read the 121-page report with TOC on "Neurophotonics Market Analysis Report by Application (Research, Diagnostics, and Therapeutics) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026" at: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/neurophotonics-market-industry-analysis

The neurophotonics market growth is attributed to increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and increasing research and development. Genetic disorders, congenital anomalies or disorders, and others are some of the causes of neurological disorders. Hence, the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Neurological disorders are increasingly recognized as the major cause of death and disability worldwide. Low- and middle-income countries continue to bear the brunt of neurological illnesses. However, unawareness of neurological disorders is one of the factors hindering the neurophotonics market growth. Unawareness is a partial and dimensional phenomenon that is sometimes misunderstood as a categorical phenomenon. Neurological disorders can be difficult to diagnose because symptoms of one condition can be similar to another.

Download Sample Report for unlocking information on factors influencing the market's growth

Top Neurophotonics Companies

The neurophotonics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as partnership, agreement, collaboration, and joint ventures to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some of the key players covered in this report along with their offerings are:

Bruker Corp.

Cairn Research Ltd.

Carl Zeiss AG

Femtonics Ltd.

HemoPhotonics SL

Hitachi Ltd.

HORIBA Ltd.

Intelligent Imaging Innovations Inc.

ISS Inc.

John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Leica Microsystems

Nanoscope Technologies LLC

Nikon Corp.

NIRx Medical Technologies LLC

Olympus Corp.

PerkinElmer Inc.

fNIR Devices LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Vielight Inc.

Artinis Medical Systems

Download Your Sample Report Copy for Unlocking Product Offerings by Each Vendor

Neurophotonics Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Research - size and forecast 2021-2026

Diagnostics - size and forecast 2021-2026

Therapeutics - size and forecast 2021-2026

Research application segment held the largest neurophotonics market share in 2021. The segment will account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period. Neurosciences are undergoing a transformation and changes as a result of advances in optical technologies. Moreover, the global neurophotonics market has made significant progress in identifying diseases such as neurological disorders and improving diagnosis and therapy due to increased funding for brain research.

Neurophotonics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the neurophotonics market in North America. An increase in surgical procedures will facilitate the neurophotonics market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Request Sample Copy for Understanding the contribution of Each Segment

Related Reports:

Arbovirus Testing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Antinuclear Antibody Test Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Research - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Research - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Research - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Research - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Research - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Therapeutics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Therapeutics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Artinis Medical Systems

Exhibit 89: Artinis Medical Systems - Overview



Exhibit 90: Artinis Medical Systems - Key offerings

10.4 Bruker Corp.

Exhibit 91: Bruker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 92: Bruker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 93: Bruker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 94: Bruker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Bruker Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Cairn Research Ltd.

Exhibit 96: Cairn Research Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Cairn Research Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Carl Zeiss AG

Exhibit 98: Carl Zeiss AG - Overview



Exhibit 99: Carl Zeiss AG - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Carl Zeiss AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Carl Zeiss AG - Segment focus

10.7 Femtonics Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Femtonics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Femtonics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Femtonics Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 HemoPhotonics SL

Exhibit 105: HemoPhotonics SL - Overview



Exhibit 106: HemoPhotonics SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: HemoPhotonics SL - Key offerings

10.9 HORIBA Ltd.

Exhibit 108: HORIBA Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: HORIBA Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: HORIBA Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 111: HORIBA Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: HORIBA Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Intelligent Imaging Innovations Inc.

Exhibit 113: Intelligent Imaging Innovations Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Intelligent Imaging Innovations Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Intelligent Imaging Innovations Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 ISS Inc.

Exhibit 116: ISS Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: ISS Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: ISS Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Nanoscope Technologies LLC

Exhibit 119: Nanoscope Technologies LLC - Overview



Exhibit 120: Nanoscope Technologies LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Nanoscope Technologies LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio