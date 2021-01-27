Neurophth Therapeutics Further Expands Ocular Gene Therapy Expertise with Appointment of Qiutang Li, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

Dr. Li has over 30 years of experience in basic and applied biomedical research. She joins Neurophth from the University of Louisville School of Medicine, where she was a professor in the department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences for over 14 years. Her research focuses on the role of Hippo/YAP1 signaling pathway on different stages of ocular development, NF-kB/IKK2 inhibition of neovascularization, and gene discovery screening for eye diseases using mouse models.

Throughout her career, Dr. Li has contributed to more than 45 publications in journals including Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science (IOVS), Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS), Nature Review Immunology, and Science. She is currently the editorial board member of Scientific Reports and Source Journal of Ophthalmology. Dr. Li holds a Ph.D. in cell biology from the Washington University in St. Louis and obtained both her Bachelor's and Master of Science degrees in Genetics from Beijing University.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Li on our team, bringing over 3 decades of her diverse experience in basic and applied biomedical research," said Bin Li, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and Chairman of the Board of Neurophth. "Given her prior experience at Baylor College of Medicine mentored by Dr. Savio Woo, an internationally recognized expert in molecular human genetics and gene therapy, and Dr. Mark Kay, a leading researcher in the fields of AAV gene therapy and the current Head of Division of Human Gene Therapy at the Stanford University School of Medicine, Dr. Li has extensive knowledge in gene therapy for hepatic deficiencies, ocular diseases, and viral vector reconstruction."

"We are excited to have Qiutang join and expand our exceptional research and development team. She brings a wealth of experience in gene therapies for ocular diseases to Neurophth," said Alvin Luk, Ph.D., M.B.A., C.C.R.A., Chief Executive Officer at Neurophth. "Her deep understanding of viral vector design and animal models in the inhibition of neovascularization for ocular diseases, such as age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, further bolsters our ability to deliver on our growing pipeline of clinical programs and platform capabilities."

"It has been captivating to watch the scale, scope, and speed with which Neurophth has successfully transformed itself into an innovative and diversified gene therapy company," said Dr. Li. "I look forward to being a part of Neurophth team as the company executes the next stage of its growth strategy and expands its pipeline of gene therapy candidates focused on ocular and non-ocular diseases, building a brighter future for patients worldwide."

About Neurophth

Neurophth is China's first gene therapy company in ophthalmic diseases. Headquartered in Wuhan with subsidiaries in Shanghai, Suzhou, and the U.S., Neurophth, a fully integrated company, is striving to discover and develop gene therapies for patients suffering from blindness and other eye diseases globally. Our AAV validated platform which has been published in Nature - Scientific Reports, Ophthalmology, and EBioMedicine, successfully delivered proof-of-concept data with investigational gene therapies in the retina. Our most advanced investigational candidate, NR082 (rAAV2-ND4), in development for the treatment of ND4-mutated LHON, has received orphan drug designations in the U.S. The pipeline also includes ND1-mutated LHON, autosomal dominant optic atrophy, glaucoma, wAMD/DME, and other preclinical candidates. Neurophth has initiated the scaling up in-house process in single-use manufacturing technologies to support future commercial demand at the Suzhou facility. To learn more about us and our growing pipeline, visit www.neurophth.com.

