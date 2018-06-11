Neuroprotective Agents: Therapeutic Applications and Global Markets

NEW YORK, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope

The scope of this report covers the global market for small molecule drugs, monoclonal antibodies, gene and cell therapies, and other biotechnology products that are approved or being developed for the treatment of neurological disorders.



Therapeutic indications are grouped under four categories: cerebrovascular diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, ophthalmic diseases and traumatic CNS injuries.Indication subcategories include stroke, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Huntington's disease, spinal muscular atrophy, epilepsy, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, optic neuropathies, diabetic retinopathy and traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries.



The report does not cover the neuroprotective agents that are used for protecting the brain during risky neurosurgeries and other general operations.



Report Includes

- 39 tables

- An overview of the global market for neuroprotective agents and their therapeutic applications

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- Market breakdowns by indication, mechanism of action, and by region

- Discussion of various neurodegenerative disorders

- Profiles of key companies in the market, including Bayer Healthcare, Eisai Inc., Glaxosmithkline Plc, Merck Serono S.A., Novartis Ag and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Summary

According to the 2007 Global Burden of Disease report from the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 1 billion people worldwide suffered from neurological disorders, including stroke, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease (PD), brain injuries, and glaucoma and other eye disorders.Nearly 7 million people died from these diseases.



According to the report, one in six people is stricken by a neurological disorder every year, many of them becoming seriously disabled.



In 2015, neurological disorders ranked as the leading cause of lifelong disabilities among the main disease groups and were the second most common cause of death. Stroke is the leading neurological disorder and it affects more than 15 million people every year worldwide, killing 5 million people and leaving an equal number of people with debilitating disabilities.



In 2015, AD affected more than 46 million people, and it was the second leading cause of death, after stroke. Neurodegenerative disorders such as AD, PD, multiple sclerosis (MS) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) ranked in the 10 most fatal incurable diseases.



As life spans increase, most of the neurological disorders are becoming more prevalent. Common diseases of advanced age such as glaucoma, AD-associated dementia, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy and PD affect nearly one-fourth of adults over 60.



In the U.S., 1.5 million people suffer from a traumatic central nervous system (CNS) injury each year. This number consists primarily of young adults and the elderly, due to reasons such as accidents, falls, sports- and work-related injuries, combat and self-harm. One-third of injury-related deaths in the U.S. are caused by traumatic brain injuries, which also lead to serious physical disabilities, cognitive disorders and neurodegenerative diseases.



Treating neurological disorders has proved to be greatly challenging. In addition to mostly insufficient clinical research in many neurological disorders, therapeutic limitations are due to a natural protective seal around the brain called the blood-brain barrier, which makes it extremely difficult to effectively diffuse a drug compound into the brain.



Neuroprotection is an approach to the treatment of neurological disorders through the use of therapies that are developed by learning from the brain's own tools to protect nerve cells from damage, degeneration and death.The human brain, by large and small biological molecules and certain types of cells, can promote growth, survival and differentiation to adapt to sudden changes, trauma and disease.



Neuroprotective agents in global markets and clinical pipelines include small molecule drugs, therapeutic monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies, cell therapies and other agents.



The global market for neuroprotective agents was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2016 and $REDACTED billion. in 2017



