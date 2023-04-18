NeurOpTrek Launches as New Wearable System to Visually Improve Balance, Vision and Reduce Risk of Falls

Sensoria Health and Padula Rehabilitation Technologies address serious health concerns among elderly, people suffering from accidents and athletes improving performance.

NeurOpTrek Early Adopter Program launches at HIMSS 2023

CHICAGO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensoria® Health, the leading developer of smart garments and wearable technology, in collaboration with Padula Rehabilitation Technologies (PRT), today announced the launch of NeurOpTrek™ powered by Sensoria®, an innovative new wearable system designed to improve vision and help reduce the risk of falls, a serious health concern especially for older adults. Microsoft Corporation will be demonstrating the technology at their theater presentation at HIMSS23 in Chicago from April 17 to 21, 2023.

This image represents the Visual Midline Shift (VMS) calculated by NeurOpTrek and the predicted amount of prisms to correct the midline shift in order to re-align the body's center of mass.

"Sensoria Health has been working closely with our team at Microsoft leveraging the Azure Cloud for a number of years. We are incredibly excited now to see NeurOpTrek come to life. Together with PRT their clinical and engineering multidisciplinary teams have tackled the problem of risk of fall in a very innovative way. Thanks to the new data collected, the AI and predictive analytics opportunities are endless." Said Rajya Bhaiya, Senior Director MedTech, Health & Life Sciences Data and AI at Microsoft Corporation.

According to the CDC, 28% of adults aged 65 and older report a fall each year. Incorrect body weight shifting is a frequent cause of falls, and a three-year study effectively showed that vision can be essential in controlling the center of body mass during walking. Optometrists need a tool that is backed by science to assess a patient's risk of falling. NeurOpTrek offers a solution to lower that risk for many.

The development of NeurOpTrek comes in the wake of Sensoria Health and PRT winning a prize last October during the inaugural Bright Ideas Pitch Competition in San Diego. The competition was held by the American Academy of Optometry Foundation, which acknowledges the role that vision plays in fall prevention. NeurOpTrek is a pioneering solution to assess and quantify center of mass dynamically and improve balance, gait, and coordination, reducing the risk of falls by helping a clinician to select the most appropriate yoked prism lenses.

"NeurOpTrek offers an evidence-based way for optometrists to help patients who have issues with posture, balance, and potential fall risk. Based on latest research, it's an innovative system for optometrists to evaluate the relationship between a patient's vision and the proprioceptive base of support in order to improve gait and balance." Said Dr. William V. Padula, a leading optometrist and vision rehabilitation specialist who serves as founder of Padula Rehabilitation Technologies.

Distinguishing this new wearable solution for optometry practices is a comprehensive package, anchored onto the Sensoria smart socks, instrumented with textile pressure sensors and microelectronics to provide real-time gait and balance data. The smart socks are paired with a dedicated Android tablet with proprietary NeurOpTrek algorithms and software, along with technical and clinical training and ongoing support. State-of-the-art artificial intelligence driven algorithms will provide automatic detection and monitoring of specific center of mass and gait phases, combined with real-time foot landing and pressure measurements, a unique data combination which can help estimate the deviance between the center of pressure (COP) and center of mass, allowing for the patient's vision to be assessed and corrected by the clinician in a more accurate way.

"We are excited to offer optometrists an easy to use, innovative and self-contained system for assessing patients' need for yoked prism lenses, to improve eye tracking and train the brain to better process visual information. With millions of older adults suffering from falls, patients recovering from traumatic brain injuries, and people engaged in athletic activities, the new NeurOpTrek system provides a groundbreaking way to contribute to address this challenging problem." stated Davide Viganò, Co-founder & CEO of Sensoria Health.

Sensoria and PRT are now accepting applications from ten innovative Neuro-Optometric Rehabilitation Optometrists for the NeurOpTrek Early Adopter Program. Contact Sensoria to learn more: [email protected]

Sensoria Health: The leading developer of smart garments and artificial intelligence software solutions that help improve people's lives. Sensoria's proprietary sensor-infused smart garments, Sensoria Core microelectronics and cloud system enable footwear and clothing products to convert data into actionable information for in-person and remote patient monitoring. For more information: www.sensoriahealth.com.

Padula Rehabilitation Technologies (PRT) : Our mission is to revolutionize the field of neurological rehabilitation by utilizing knowledge of bimodal visual processing to develop technology that accurately diagnoses and effectively rehabilitates individuals whose vision has been impacted by neurological events. Our innovative, cutting-edge devices are designed to address visual dysfunction resulting from concussions, traumatic brain injuries (TBI), cerebrovascular accidents (CVA), Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis (MS), and more. Our solutions target symptoms and characteristics associated with these events, such as homonymous hemianopia, balance issues, dizziness, and vertigo. To learn more: padularehabtech.com.

