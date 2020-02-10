NeuroRx: Phase 3 Drug for Suicidal Bipolar Depression to Present at BIO CEO Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroRx will update investors at the upcoming BIO CEO conference on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:15am. The company's CEO, Dr. Jonathan Javitt will be presenting an overview of recent results obtained with NRX-101, the only clinical stage drug in current development for suicidal bipolar depression. NRX-101 has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the US FDA and awarded a Special Protocol Agreement. In December 2019, composition of matter claims for NRX-101 were awarded by the US Patent and Trademark Office.

NeuroRx

NRX-101 is currently in a phase 3 clinical trial that is enrolling patients with Severe Bipolar Depression and Acute Suicidal Ideation. These patients, whose only clinical recourse today is electroconvulsive therapy are excluded from the clinical trials of all other known antidepressants, even through 25% - 40% of those who commit suicide are reported to have bipolar depression. Patients treated with NRX-101 in the company's phase 2 study were shown to maintain stable remission from depression without recurrence of suicidality.

The presentation will be in the Odetts Room on the 4th Floor of the JW Marriott Hotel and the webcast may be viewed at

http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bio/ceoinvestor2020/82108284553.cfm

About NeuroRx, Inc.:

NeuroRx draws upon 30 years of basic science and clinical expertise in the role of N-methyl-D- aspartate (NMDA), a receptor that regulates human thought processes, particularly depression and suicidality. The company is privately funded and led by former senior executives of Johnson & Johnson, BMS, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and Sunovion. NeuroRx's Board of Directors and Advisors includes Hon. Sherry Glied, former Assistant Secretary, U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services; Mr. Chaim Hurvitz, former President of the Teva International Group, Lt. Gen. HR McMaster, the 23rd National Security Advisor, Wayne Pines, former Associate Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Judge Abraham Sofaer, and Daniel Troy, former Chief Counsel, U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About NRX-101

NRX-101 is a patented, oral, fixed-dose combination of D-cycloserine, an N- methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor modulator, and lurasidone, which has D2/5-HT2a receptor antagonist activity. The combination has shown statistically-significant reduction in both depression and suicidal ideation in phase 2 studies and was awarded FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Fast Track Designation. A pivotal phase 3 study is ongoing under an FDA Special Protocol Agreement that targets patients with Severe Bipolar Depression and Acute Suicidal Ideation.

Learn more at www.NeuroRxpharma.com

Contact:

NeuroRx:

Brian Korb

Solebury Trout

233991@email4pr.com

+1-646-378-2923

SOURCE NeuroRx