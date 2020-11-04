NeuroRx Receives Notice of Allowance from USPTO for a Formulation for the Treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroRx, Inc. today announced that it has received a notice of patent allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covering a formulation for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a condition according to the NIH that affects annually 3.6% or about 10-13 million people in the United States alone, of these, 37% can be classified as having severe PTSD, which significantly impairs their lives.

The allowance is based on US Patent Application 15/987,933 entitled: Formulations for Treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. The inventor, Prof. Daniel Javitt, M.D., Ph.D., is co-founder of NeuroRx and was among the first to report the role of the NMDA receptor in psychiatric disease.

The treatment consists of the administration of ketamine, a potent NMDA receptor antagonist, to a subject in need followed by the administration of a pharmaceutical formulation comprising of different dosages of D-cycloserine and an anti-depression or anti-psychosis agent.

"In line with our mission to focus on areas of very high unmet need, we are very pleased to further extend our drug platform to another such area in psychiatry for which there are only very limited treatment options. PTSD does not just happen to combat veterans, it can occur in all people of any ethnicity or age and it often develops along with other related conditions such as depression, substance abuse, thoughts of suicide, memory problems and other physical and mental health problems resulting in a significant economic burden for both patients and the healthcare system," said Dr. Jonathan Javitt, CEO and Chairman of NeuroRx.

An estimated 70% of adults in the United States have experienced a traumatic event at least once in their lives and up to 20% of these people go on to develop PTSD, which can affect all aspects of a person's life including mental, emotional, and physical well-being.

Currently, the primary treatment is psychotherapy. Psychotherapy can also be used in combination with medication to help reduce symptoms. The company will explore development options for this area, including PTSD associated with suicidality.

About NeuroRx, Inc.

NeuroRx draws upon more than 100 years of collective drug development experience and is led by former senior executives of Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca, PPD. In addition to its work on RLF-100, NeuroRx has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation and a Special Protocol Agreement to develop NRX-101 for the treatment of Severe Bipolar Depression in Patients that are also acutely suicidal, and is currently in Phase 3 trials. Its Board of Directors and Advisors includes Hon. Sherry Glied, former Assistant Secretary, U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services; Mr. Chaim Hurvitz, former President of the Teva International Group, Lt. Gen. HR McMaster, the 23rd National Security Advisor, Wayne Pines, former Associate Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Judge Abraham Sofaer, and Daniel Troy, former Chief Counsel, U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

